Edith F. Clinton (nee Ferguson) born and raised in Nicetown, longtime resident of Chestnut Hill, died peacefully at home on January 21, 2017 at the age of 94. Wife of the late John (Jack) Clinton. Beloved mother of Ellen Clinton and Joan Housworth (Rev. Paul). Also survived by her sister, Selena Geiger, of Aurora, Illinois, and her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents and sister, Martha Campbell. Memorial service on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 11 A.M. at Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, Germantown Ave. & Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19118. Interment private in William Penn Cemetery, Somerton, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Chestnut Hill Baptist Church or Whosoever Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 48308, Philadelphia PA 19144, would be appreciated.