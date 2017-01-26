Acclaimed satirical ‘The Big’ coming to Mt. Airy theater

by Len Lear

I have a feeling that Lee Cortopassi just may be a household word one day as an actor or playwright or both. If that happens, remember that you read it first here.

Lee, 24, is an actor and playwright whose satirical play, “The Big,” will be performed three times at The Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave. in Mt. Airy, during the Feb. 3 to 5 weekend.

According to Lee, “The Big” is “a farce-noir … Set in the late 1930s, the play revolves around three colorful characters: aspiring actress and feral cat lover, Scotch Esperanza; notorious criminal and sensitive Irishman, Matty McFadden, and detective Frank Springﬁeld, a man who needs no introduction. Esperanza and McFadden (played by Cortopassi) are lovers.”

A chance encounter by Esperanza with her lover’s enemy, Detective Springﬁeld, puts her life and her relationship in dire circumstances, for she ﬁnds herself trapped in a love triangle for the ages. Complete with kidnappings, ﬁghts, poetry, jazz, sexual tension and nods to classic ﬁlm-noir, “The Big” was performed one year ago at the People’s Improv Theater in New York City. The play was so well received, Cortopassi

and the cast were invited to perform the show again, and it has been accepted to the NYWinterFest Festival and is awaiting further results from similar East Coast Theatrical Festivals.

One might say “The Big” is proof that even a college dropout can achieve success in the theater. (Of course it doesn’t hurt to be handsome, charming, very bright and creative.) A native of Ocean City, NJ, Cortopassi was asked by a friend, Will Wiggins, in 7th grade to audition for a school play, “The Music Man.”

Wiggins wound up with the leading role, Harold Hill, and Lee was cast as his side-kick, Marcellus. “The lights went up, and I had never been happier,” recalls Lee. “That is not an exaggeration. It didn’t really seem in the realm of possibilities that performing on stage was something I could do professionally, so I continued performing in school shows and elsewhere throughout high school, until it became quite apparent there was nothing else I was willing to do.”

Lee attended the University of the Arts in Center City but dropped out in his second year. “I liked ‘being’ there,” he said, “but I just wasn’t good at things like going to class, preparing for assignments or giving a damn. I was 18, moved away from home for the first time to a city quick to offer any and everything an 18-year-old me could want, and I fell into the stereotype.

“I’m happy I did. My irresponsibility led me to the greatest decision I ever made, which was attending The William Esper Acting Studio two-year conservatory in New York City. My disaster (strictly academically speaking) of a freshman year was certainly a wake-up call. I did much better my sophomore year (still not anything to brag about though, I’ll tell ya), but my heart still wasn’t in it. Acting was still my deepest passion.

“The structure of the university just did not mesh with me, and I was young, arrogant and stupid. I wasn’t good at it. I don’t like not being good at things, especially when I knew I was at least somewhat capable of truthful acting. So long story short, too late I know, I left because I wasn’t ready to be there.”

Lee eventually became an ensemble member of Quintessence Theatre Group, which is currently in its 7th season at the Sedgwick Theater in Mt. Airy. (Lee also did all the art for them this season.) “Because of my relationship with Quintessence, I presented the idea (of staging ‘The Big’) to their Artistic Director, Alexander Burns (he’s a genius), and he quickly agreed to let me use the space. Thanks Alex!”

What is Lee’s most valued possession in the world? “My most treasured possession is my cat, Rango. He is the greatest cat in the world.”

If Lee could live anywhere, where would it be? “I’d have a brownstone on Delancey Street here in Center City, an apartment in Brooklyn, a little beach bungalow in Santa Monica, California, and a place in the Tuscan region in Italy. I’d frequent all four evenly.”

What is Lee’s most impressive characteristic? “The malleability of my hair?”

If Lee could spend time with anyone, living or dead, who would it be? “I wish I had gotten to meet my grandfather, Lee Cortopassi, whom I was named after. He passed away when my dad was pretty young. There are a lot of things about myself I can’t necessarily relate to any other members of my family, and seeing how close I am with my dad, I’d be willing to wager we’d have a lot in common.”

What does Lee like to do in his spare time, “I paint, write and drink coffee and beer.”

More information about “The Big” at 215-987-4450 or leethomascortopassi@gmail.com