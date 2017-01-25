UPDATE: Police charge suspect in weekend home invasion, sexual assault

by Brendan Sample

Police have charged a suspect in the home invasion and sexual assault of a 56-year-old woman that occurred in Chestnut Hill this past Saturday.

James Bradley, 20, of W. Mt. Airy was charged with robbery, sexual assault and related offenses according to police sources.

The incident happened around 4:25 a.m. in a house on the unit block of East Chestnut Hill Avenue. Police reported that an armed man entered the house and went to the room where a couple was sleeping. The intruder then began to sexually assault the woman while holding a gun to her husband’s head.

At a certain point, the attacker put down his gun and the woman grabbed it in an attempt to shoot him. The gun failed to fire, however, and the assailant immediately began to escape while the husband called 911 to report a rape. The intruder ultimately managed to get away after stealing the couple’s 2017 Hyundai Elantra, as well as cell phones, wallets and other keys.

With the Special Victims Unit actively continuing their investigation, however, details beyond what actually occurred in the house, including whether there was any connection between the couple and the intruder, remain undisclosed

