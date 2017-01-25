Crime Report, Jan 15. – 21: One rape, one burglary, two thefts from vehicles and two thefts

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, 2017.

Jan. 15. Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of Evergreen Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. A man told police that an unknow person took his duffle bag containing hockey equipment and hockey skates. The items are valued at $400.

Jan. 15. Burglary on the 7600 block of Germantown Avenue. A man told police that between 9:30 p.m. and 9:40 a.m., an unknown man opened the unlocked storage shed and took one specialized Road Bike 10 speed brown in color and a pouch with “Jackson” engraved on it. The item is valued at $300. The incident was caught on video.

Jan. 16. Theft on the unit block of West Mermaid Lane. A man told police that two bicycles with a green spiral lock on the center bar were taken from his garage. Both bikes had racks and strobe lights on front. The items are valued at $1,300. The items were taken at unknown time and date.

Jan. 20. Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of Bethlehem Pike at approximately 2:15 p.m. While parked legally at a SEPTA Chestnut Hill train station lot, an unknown person gained entry to the vehicle by breaking the left rear window. The following items were stolen: one auto diagnostic hand held unit and $5 in cash. The items are valued at $405.

Jan. 21. Rape on the unit block of Chestnut Hill Avenue at approximately 4:24 a.m. A woman told police an unknown man entered her bedroom holding a handgun and sexually assaulted her. When the man left, he took her vehicle and the following items: one wallet, one Motorola cell phone and car keys. The items are valued at $25,000. The man fled in an unknown direction.

Jan. 21. Theft on the 400 block of West Willow Grove Avenue at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 20. A man told police that while he was inside the Cricket Club, he placed his Samsung smart watch on top of the sink and left. When he returned on at 6:45 a.m., the watch was missing. The item is valued at $395.

Summary: Six crimes for the week – One rape, one burglary, two thefts from vehicles and two thefts.

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.

For more information call the 14th District Police Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.