Suspect sought for Hill bike theft

On Sunday, January 15, at 9:30 a.m., an unknown black male was captured on surveillance video around a residence on the 7600 block of Germantown Avenue. A short time later the male is captured on video walking away with a bicycle that was taken out of a storage shed on the property. Taken was a Specialized brand 10 speed road bike, brown in color with a black pouch with “Jackson” embroidered valued at $300.

Suspect description: Black male, 30-45 years-of-age, medium complexion, medium build, wearing a dark colored cap, dark colored zip-up jacket with a white color, black pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3353/3354 DC 17-14-003908