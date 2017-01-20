Chestnut Hill psychiatrist tells you ‘How to be Happier’

By Barbara Sherf

Whether you are in chronic pain, have anxiety over the current political climate or just want to learn about positive psychology, a local psychiatrist is offering a “How to be Happier” class in Chestnut Hill.

Dr. Sarah Whitman, a Hill resident for 23 years and practicing psychiatrist for 26 years, works primarily with patients in chronic pain. She has published articles in both the academic and lay literature about chronic pain. She is also the founder and writer at her website and blog, “How to Cope with Pain” (www.HowToCopeWithPain.org). In addition, Dr. Whitman teaches psychiatry residents at Drexel University College of Medicine.

One skill she shares with clients is the power of positive psychology, which will be the opening discussion at the first of six weekly sessions to be held at St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church beginning Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m.

“We will first explore positive psychology and how it can benefit our health, physical and mental. There are many myths about what make us happy. It’s actually not about being rich enough or thin enough,” Dr. Whitman explained. “Instead, there are practices which really do increase happiness. We’ll look at things like gratitude, and participants will practice writing down three things they are grateful for every day. Another practice will be letting things go, not getting caught up in large and small stresses, for example, like too much traffic on your commute. Don’t have a really negative reaction to these stressors.”

Dr. Whitman, whose office is in Flourtown, uses different strategies to help balance her clients’ lives and add happiness to their day. “It can be spending time with a pet, working on a hobby or reading a good book. It doesn’t have to be expensive. It just has to give you joy.”

Mindfulness is also a topic that will be covered as part of the course. “Being mindful and present is a way of providing balance. Getting quiet, watching nature or a sunset are some of the ways to become more aware. We will also focus on your core strengths and share techniques for participants to try to use those strengths in their work and private lives.”

Dr. Whitman shared that she herself had chronic pain from nerve damage 15 years ago, which prompted her to expand her practice to work more with patients in chronic pain. “I work with many younger people who have anything from migraines to fibromyalgia to lower back pain. People look at them and say, ‘Why aren’t you working? You look fine.’ But I get it because I’ve been there.”

As for individuals experiencing anxiety and pessimism over the current political climate, Whitman feels that they would benefit from the class as well. “There are many out there devastated by the election and who worry that Trump coming into office will make the whole world crash and that perhaps he will start new wars. Here’s a situation where it’s important not to focus just on potential catastrophes and worry and ruminate excessively. When there are things not going well, it’s even more important to balance that out with more positivity in your life.”

Dr. Whitman was quoted on the website superscholar.org as saying, “Such techniques as breathing, relaxation exercises, visualization and guided imagery, sometimes hypnosis, can help (with pain). Medication can help with pain as well. One phrase I use is how can they live as full a life as possible, despite chronic pain…”

Dr. Whitman will gauge whether there is interest in holding future classes in the area. More information and registration can be found on the Wellspring at St. Martin’s website stmartinec.org/spiritual_growth/wellspring/. Dr. Whitman can be contacted at Sarah.Whitman@drexelmed.edu or 267-265-2082.

Flourtown resident Barbara Sherf is a certified Laughter Yoga Leader and storyteller. She can be reached through www.CommunicationsPro.com.