Crime Report (Jan 8 -14): Two thefts and one theft from vehicle

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2017

Jan. 11. Theft on the 8700 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 6:40 p.m. The manager of the store told police that an unknown man took a bottle of Gold Tequila and ran out of the store without paying for it. The value of the item is $47.99.

Jan. 12. Theft on the 7700 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 11:58 a.m. A man told police that John Farmer, of the 7100 block of Cresheim Road, left the store without paying for a gray tote and assorted baby formula. The man was apprehended by police and transported to NWDD. The items are valued at $206.04.

Jan. 14. Theft from vehicle on the 8800 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. A woman told police she parked her car in the parking garage and when she returned she discovered the car’s trunk open. Taken from the trunk were various herbs and oils, tools, a black bag, a massager and a notebook. The items are valued at $992.

Summary: Three crimes for the week – two thefts and one theft from vehicle.

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.

For more information, call the 14th District Police Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.