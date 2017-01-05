Helena Lloyd, longtime phys-ed teacher, swim team founder

Helena Lloyd, a longtime Chestnut Hill resident and physical education teacher at Mount Saint Joseph’s Academy and Our Mother of Consolation Church died at her home in King of Prussia from Parkinson’s Disease. She was 85

Lloyd was born and raised in Mt. Airy and lived in Chestnut Hill for 32 years. She was the wife of the late Paul Lloyd.

Lloyd became a physical education teacher at Mount Saint Joseph in 1974. She started the school’s successful swim team in 1975 because her daughters were swimmers at the school and she wanted to provide them and other students at the school a competitive outlet.

She is survived by her five children — Helena Holmes, Meg Celmayster, Paul Lloyd, Chip Lloyd and Carrie Doherty; 20 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A funeral mass was celebrated at Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia. Donations in Lloyd’s name can be made to Wissahickon Hospice or the National Parkinson’s Foundation. – P.M.