Flourtown woman, seeking post-election support, forms social justice group

by Sue Ann Rybak

What started in Flourtown as a “casual post-election support group” has evolved into a community organization called “Social Justice Group, Springfield Township and Chestnut Hill.”

Ellen Stevenson, 70, of Flourtown, said after the election she was feeling depressed and “genuinely concerned” that the American values she cherished were at risk.

“After the election, I spent a lot of time on the computer reading people’s reactions to the election,” she said. “It took about three days for me to crash, and that’s when I realized that I needed to get off the computer and reach out to other people.”

Stevenson, who describes herself as a lifelong activist, posted a question on Next Door, a free private social network for people who live in the same ZIP code or neighborhood, asking neighbors if they were interested in joining a post-election support group.

“When faced with something unacceptable, I have to act,” she said. “I wanted to gather with like-minded people.”

The response was overwhelming.

“I received over 100 replies,” she said. “The first meeting [on Nov. 22] of 20 individuals was cathartic. I held the meeting [in my home] with three goals in mind: to let people open up and share their reactions and pain, to ask people how they were coping with their depression or fear, and how they were dealing with family members who are elated that Trump was elected.”

She said several attendees shared personal reactions to the election results, with respect to family, friends and colleagues who voted for Donald Trump.

“Neighbors who had never met sat and talked about their feelings of shock, fear and sadness that, based on the rhetoric of our President-elect, the very American values evident today in our communities and schools maybe at risk,” Stevenson said.

She said for many people just being able to talk openly and know they were not alone was the most valuable part of the meeting.

Stevenson said the group decided to hold its second meeting on Dec. 9 at the Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting, 20 E. Mermaid Lane in Chestnut Hill.

“At the second meeting, many teachers and educators voiced concerns about an increase in bullying and students spitting on African-American students,” she said. “They were looking for ways to address the issue that were in line with the school’s policy.”

She added that the group also discussed ways to strengthen their community and decided to create a members-only Facebook page to share information. Stevenson said the group has grown to 55 neighbors, many of whom did not know each other before the group formed. She said the community organization has grown from a support group to a social justice group committed to making a difference in their community.

Stevenson added that the organization is currently discussing ways it can address issues “related to ongoing education issues, combating fake news, increasing voter registration, recruiting new candidates for local elections and supporting vulnerable groups within communities.”

“Regardless of the role each member will play, one common theme runs through the discussions,” she said. “We are stronger together and determined to use our energy and talent to ensure that our communities continue to be safe, nurturing environments for all.”

For more information or to join the Social Justice Group, Springfield Township and Chestnut Hill, email pegactivists@gmail.com.