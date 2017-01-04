Crime Report Dec 25 -31: One burglary and one theft

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, 2016.

Dec. 25. Burglary on the 8200 block of Ardleigh Street at approximately 1:28 a.m. A man told police he heard noises coming from the nearby office, but did not have the keys to open the door. Police were notified and went to the office to investigate. The officers saw a piece of plywood on the ground next to the office window. No one was inside. Later, the office manager arrived with keys, and the police could gain access inside. Once inside, the manager stated that someone had disconnected the video cameras. However, nothing was reported missing.

Dec. 30. Theft on the 8100 block of Ardleigh Street at approximately 11 a.m. A woman told police that she ordered items online and had them shipped to her home. An unknown person removed packages from her residence. Taken were the following items: a jacket, Christmas ornaments, clothing and a Dicks gift card. Valued at $1,200.

Summary: Two crimes – one burglary and one theft

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.

For more information call the 14th District Police Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.