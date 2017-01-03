SCH ends old year with loss at Upper Dublin event

by Tom Utescher

Making their usual annual appearance at the Upper Dublin High School Cardinal Classic last week, the girls of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy encountered one team that had a bit more basketball talent than they did, and another team that probably had less.

The squad from the host school, Upper Dublin, had the Blue Devils in a 15-2 hole less than nine minutes into their semifinal bout on Wednesday, then SCH came back within six points of the leaders in the third quarter before succumbing to the Cardinals at the end, 48-37.

In the tournament’s consolation game the following afternoon, SCH got out to a 10-3 lead over Bucks County’s Villa Joseph Marie Academy, but had fallen behind 28-17 by halftime. The Blue Devils made several second-half runs at the Jems but were unable to retake the lead, and lost 63-54.

Both teams left the tournament with records below the .500 mark overall, SCH at 4-6, and Villa Joe at 3-4.

In both tournament contests, turnovers hurt the Blue Devils.

“That’s our Achilles heel right now,” admitted head coach Matt Paul. “We’re a young team that’s making some mistakes but that is getting better at some things.”

Not as strong as in the recent past but still a solid ball club, Upper Dublin (4-3) features a tall junior guard who can slash to the basket and help with rebounding chores. This is Nicole Kaiser, who would put up a game-high 26 points against Springside Chestnut Hill on Wednesday evening.

Early on in the semifinal contest, it was freshman forward Jackie Vargas who would cause problems for the Blue Devils, scoring twice off of rebounds and once on an inbounds play to help the home team win the opening quarter, 11-2. SCH did not score from the floor, receiving only a pair of free throws from junior forward Nya Searight. The quarter ended with the first of two three-pointers in the game by Cardinals senior Josie Barrett.

Kaiser, who’d added a lay-up in the opening round, began the second stanza by notching two lay-ups and four free throws while Searight furnished the first field goal of the evening for Springside Chestnut Hill about 90 seconds into the period.

This dropped the visitors into a 19-4 hole, but they began to dig their way out with a pair of three-pointers by junior Joelle Bridges and one by sophomore Caroline Clark. Upper Dublin was still ahead by 13 points with under 30 seconds to go in the half, but the Blue Devils’ Searight scored in transition and then stole the ball back to feed Clark on a fast break.

The Devils had their deficit back to single digits for halftime (26-17), and they pulled within six points of the leaders as the third quarter began with a drive by sophomore Steph DeAngelis and a free throw by Searight over the first minute-and-a-half.

SCH would have trouble getting defensive stops when it needed them, though, and Upper Dublin was soon up by 11 thanks to a three-pointer by junior Maggie Weglos and a shorter jumper by Barrett. The Cardinals’ Kaiser, who would net 14 of her 26 points in the second half, helped the hosts spread the score to 37-23 by the end of the third period and to 45-28 by the middle of the fourth quarter.

Six points by Searight and a “three” by Kara Kniezewski (a sophomore out of Norwood Fontbonne Academy) tightened the tally to 45-37 before Upper Dublin finished with a free throw by Weglos and a final lay-up in transition by Kaiser.

The Cardinal junior’s output was supplemented by 10 points from Vargas, eight from Barrett, and four from Weglos. Searight’s 16 points was the team high for Springside Chestnut Hill, which got seven from Clark and six from Bridges. The Blue Devils also received five from Kniezewski, two from DeAngelis, and one from junior Destiny Rogers.

In the other tournament semifinal on Wednesday, Abington High School (5-3) rolled past Villa Joe, 66-36, and the Ghosts would go on to defeat Upper Dublin in the Cardinal Classic finals, 36-24.

After Villa Joseph Marie senior Marisa Morano launched Thursday’s consolation game with a transition lay-up, multiple scorers fueled a 10-1 run for SCH, which appeared to be on its way to a split in the tournament. Early offense came from Rogers, Searight, Bridges, and Kniezewski, as well as from another Norwood alum, senior Chloe Burns.

Yet even while the Blue Devils forged ahead, some careless passing on their part foreshadowed difficulties that lay-ahead. With junior forward Chikodi Ebo scoring back-to-back buckets in the paint in the final half-minute, the Jems had closed up the score to 9-12 by the end of the first quarter.

After the Blue Devils’ early surge, they did not score from the floor for the rest of the first period and for the initial three-and-a-half minutes of the second frame. Villa Joe picked off passes and often just grabbed the ball out of the Devils’ hands, running the floor to score.

Morano would post nine points in the first half and Ebo and Krista Hobbib had eight apiece as the Jems used a 19-5 second quarter to attain a 28-17 advantage at the intermission.

“We played together at the beginning,” Paul said, “but then as we got some pressure from them, we began to feel that. We had five points in the second quarter, so we didn’t really handle their run on us.”

Various athletes played point guard, and Paul noted “We’re doing it by committee right now, and we still need that presence to take control of the game. We had a different line-up again today, one which I felt would allow us to score a little more.”

As in the previous day’s game, SCH cut the lead to six points early in the third round, but couldn’t limit the opposing offense long enough to make a truly effective comeback. A “three” by Bridges and a lay-up by Burns started the quarter to make it 28-22, but in the end the period was a wash, 13-13.

Approaching the middle of the fourth quarter Villa led 46-34, and then the Jems got into the foul bonus. Falling while jousting for a rebound, Searight hit her head on the floor, but was able to return after spending a few minutes on the bench.

Down the stretch, the Blue Devils had little choice but to foul the Jems to keep them from just running out the clock, and the Bucks County club put the game away by shooting 15 for 16 from the free throw line. Despite one three-pointer by Bridges and two by Clark in the last 80 seconds, SCH succumbed by nine points.

Springside Chestnut Hill received double-digit scoring from Clark (14 points), Burns (12), and Searight (11), and the Blue Devils’ total was completed by Bridges (eight points), Rogers (four), Kniezewski (three ) and DeAngelis (two).

For Villa Joe, Morano’s game-high 25-point effort was backed up by Hobbib (14), Ebo (12), Annie Whalen (nine) and Olivia Eife (three).

Looking forward to the beginning of the 2017 portion of the schedule, Paul noted, “We have the heart of our league schedule coming up, so the next couple of weeks are going to be important. Things are starting to gel a little bit; the girls like each other and they want to get better.”