Mount splits in familiar hoops gathering

by Tom Utescher

Last week in its perpetual annual appearance in the George W. Snear Holiday Tournament (and its predecessors), Mount St. Joseph Academy seesawed to a 3-5 overall record to close out 2016.

Starting out in Tuesday’s tournament semifinals against a Girard College team that was winless and may well remain that way, the Magic went up by 30 points in a little over 10 minutes and won by a score of 66-15. Points proved much harder to come by in Wednesday’s championship game against Lansdale Catholic, with the Mount’s output remaining in single figures in each quarter as the Crusaders prevailed, 41-25.

In the other Tuesday semifinal, LC advanced with a 51-33 victory over Agnes Irwin School, which would then defeat Girard in the consolation game the next day, 68-23.

Prior to the Snear tourney at Conshohocken’s Fellowship House, Mount St. Joe had started out in the Athletic Association of Catholic Academies with a pair of road games, defeating Nazareth Academy and losing to St. Basil.

Last week, the Magic’s first tournament outing pitted them against a Girard team that came in with an 0-4 record. However, by scoring 15 points against the Mounties, the Cavaliers exceeded their previous season average of just under 13 points per game.

Starting its five seniors, as usual, Mount St. Joe began with lay-ups by Ashley Smith and Sarah Rothenberg, and then two Julie Hoover free throws made it 6-0 before the first minute was up. Hoover then scored three times off of steals for a 12-0 MSJ advantage before a 15-footer from the right wing by sophomore Kanaayah Hawkins got Girard on the board.

Hoover soon recouped those points from the free throw line, then reserve players took over the scoring for the Magic, as juniors Grace DiGiovanni, Maddie Getty, and Megan Dodaro led the way to a 24-2 tally at the end of the first quarter.

The second period was productive for the lone freshman on the Mount’s varsity roster, the very promising guard Lauren Vesey. She divided her efforts between lay-ups and medium-range jump shots to produce eight points in the quarter.

Mount St. Joe led 35-2 before a score off a rebound and a free throw by sophomore Kanajah Johnson furnished the Cavaliers with all of their points in the second stanza. Smith, who had reentered the game for the Magic, had scored a three-pointer and a lay-up before she added another lay-up at the halftime buzzer, making it 43-5 for the break.

In round three, starting point guard Siani Clark-Hartley, a Girard 10th-grader, bagged a three-pointer, and freshman Jasmine Wright came in off the Cavaliers’ bench to deposit a “three” and two lay-ups. Three field goals from close range by senior forward Grace Gelone (a Norwood Fontbonne Academy graduate) helped the Mounties prevail in the period, 14-10, but first-year head coach Claire Perry wasn’t happy.

In the fourth quarter the Magic dialed up their defense to shut out Girard and take away a 51-point victory.

The lengthy list of Mount scorers was headed by Vesey, with 12 points, and Gelone and Hoover, with 10 apiece. Smith and Dodaro had nine and eight points, respectively, and there were five points for Getty, four for Rothenberg, and two points apiece for juniors DiGiovanni, Liana Alcaro, Erin Bethel, and Deirdre Regan.

Vesey, the Mount ninth-grader, would again be the Magic’s high scorer in the next night’s game against Lansdale Catholic. Her output was a relatively modest six points, but on this occasion that amounted to a quarter of the points put up by the entire team.

The first half was a low-scoring stretch all around, with Lansdale ahead 20-15 at the interlude. The Crusaders then lifted their lead to double figures in a 9-4 third quarter, and they added to their advantage in the final frame.

Junior guard Lauren Crim of LC led all scorers with 18 points, and next on the list for the victors were Brady Wassell, with six points, and Maile Irwin, with five. On the MSJ scoresheet Vesey was followed by Gelone, Hoover, and senior Kieran Glowacki, with four points each, Smith, with three, and DiGiovanni and Dodaro, with two points apiece.