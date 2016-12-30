Flowers artificial, but talent is real for local artist

By Len Lear

Desiree Jacques, 59, was born in New York but moved as a baby with her family to Philadelphia in 1958. She grew up in North Philly, then lived in East Oak Lane and then West Mt. Airy for more than 30 years.

“As a young little girl,” she said, “I found myself creating things out of paper, cloth and frequently designed additional items for my dolls and paper doll collections. I especially enjoyed painting and usually visualized many of my creations from my dreams and my vivid imagination.”

Desiree graduated from Olney High School in Philly and Morgan State University in Baltimore, earning a B.S. degree in Education. She carried over her youthful creativity into a teaching career of over 26 years in Philadelphia and Cleveland, Ohio. “I strived very diligently as an educator,” she said, “to make lessons motivational, current and relevant to real life, so that my students eagerly grasped the importance of succeeding in their lives.”

In 2004 Desiree started an entertainment business for children that addressed such topics as morality, making good choices, bullying, peer pressure situations, self-respect, being a good team player, etc. Her company performed for neighborhood community centers, the Chestnut Hill Community October Fest (in 2005) and personal home events.

Since 2005 until the present, however, Desiree’s company, Jacques E’ Bouquet Florals, Blossoms & More, has been designing professional floral arrangements made of artificial, rather than real flowers, because “real does not last forever,” she said. “I believe people appreciate something they can receive and see often and that can remind them of lasting memories. And I enjoy bringing beauty to others.”

One satisfied customer is Nneka Pettigrew, of Nickens Insurance Agency, 6747 Germantown Ave. “Desiree Jacques’ artificial flower arrangements add a pleasant appearance to our establishment,” she said. “The years of working with Ms. Jacques have been nothing but professional and pleasant.”

Prices for the artificial floral arrangements range from $25 and up, depending on their size. “Using my imagination,” Desiree said, “I try to envision designing floral arrangements that reach out to someone, that bring about a sense of tranquility, peacefulness and even boldness.

“My hardest critic is myself. I have to feel the creation. It has to move me, stimulate me and reach out to me. So 90% of my time is often utilized in searching for that special something, be it a unique type of stem, vase or color that is like no other kind. One of the hardest things I ever had to do was fill a big order of floral arrangements for an event, and it stormed outside that evening. That really set the stage to prove if I had the right stuff to be a true entrepreneur.”

In addition to her floral creations, Desiree maintains a full-time job at a major retail store in the area. “Yes, trying to maintain my job and creating arrangements daily is truly difficult,” she said, “but I persevere, because of my love and passion for doing something extra that I truly love. I can attribute my motivation of being creative to my parents. My father and mother both had a knack for creating things that gave people pleasure. My mother still currently designs and sets up dining halls for church anniversaries and other events.”

Why should someone purchase artificial flowers rather than real ones? “I feel that, although real flowers are naturally beautiful and fragrantly appealing to smell, that aroma and freshness are only temporary and costly to replace often. Usually, real flowers are mainly just placed together in bunches or individually set in vases but cannot be arranged to be bent, stretched or molded in some way without possibly breaking them or losing stems or petals.

“I try to visually create arrangements that resemble real flowers but with a twist of imagination and durability. They last forever and are a keepsake that can be admired and treasured for years to come. And just compare the expense of always having to replace the vases of roses, lilies or carnations daily in a kitchen, living room, office podium or hotel lobby.”

What does Desiree like and dislike about living in Mt. Airy for over 30 years. “I love this section of the city,” she said. “It is so peaceful and calm. Neighbors really care and support each other. Everyone lends a helping hand to look out for their neighbors. There is very little prejudice among the community, and people here are friendly, making this sector of the city exceptionally unique and quaint. On the flip side, I dislike the long delays in getting the streets cleared after the storms and floods that occur during the winter.”

For more information about Jacques E’ Bouquet Florals, Blossoms & More, call 215-248-5817.