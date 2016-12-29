Mt. Airy ‘labor’ expert (not the Teamsters) has it all

By Stacia Friedman

There used to be a saying that you can’t have it all. Alisha Glennon of Mt Airy isn’t buying it. The 31-year-old vivacious blonde has a full-time executive position, is co-owner of a national business and is the mother of three children under the age of four. Add one understanding husband, two Boston Terriers, a cat and the occasional guinea pig, and you get the picture.

“I met my husband, Jeff Stacey, at William and Mary College,” said Glennon, a Philadelphia native who attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy and majored in economics in college. “We initially lived in a third floor walk-up in Center City, but as soon as we started our family, we bought a house in Chestnut Hill. That was in 2011. Then last year, we moved to Mt Airy.”

Long before Glennon became a parent, she was interested in parenting and women’s health issues. “I interned at Planned Parenthood and volunteered at PALS (Philadelphia Alliance for Labor Support),” she said. (Not to be confused with the kind of labor championed by the Teamsters, Glennon explained that PALS provides “doulas” trained in assisting low-income women during and after childbirth.)

“The nursing staff in hospital maternity wards do not have time to attend to the needs of every new mother, and the doctor doesn’t arrive until the last minute,” said Glennon, “That’s where ‘doulas’ come in. As a volunteer, my role was limited initially to just holding the mother’s hand and comforting her.”

So where did Glennon have her three children? “I gave birth at home with the assistance of my midwife, Kathy Hindle. Later I created a small business, ‘Our Baby Class,’ with fellow homebirther and good friend Alisson Kolodner.” she said. “We wrote a curriculum for a training program that certifies pre-natal teachers, and we have already certified 44 instructors nationally.”

This part of Glennon’s life includes running training programs in many states, from Massachusetts to Tennessee.

Then there’s her full-time position as vice president of finance and development at FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights in Education). “I love it. I’ve been there for nine years,” said Glennon, who describes FIRE as an advocate of free speech in colleges and universities, defending the rights of professors and students. “We work sometimes in tandem with the ACLU, making sure that speech codes at institutions of higher learning do not violate the First Amendment. We also publish an annual report that rates 440 colleges on their compliance.”

From her office on Walnut Street, just off Washington Square, Glennon has a view of Independence Hall. However, her fundraising efforts require visits to FIRE’s office in D.C. and attending galas in Manhattan. So, who’s watching the kids? “My husband has changed more diapers than me,” said Glennon. An attorney at a small law firm, Stacey shares Glennon’s love of animals. Sometimes to a fault.

“One morning, as Jeff was leaving for work, he popped his head back in the bedroom and told me he had caught a ferret in the driveway. It was in a box in the kitchen,” she said. “There I am with three kids, two dogs, a cat and now a ferret. I wasn’t sure whether it was domesticated or wild. I spent the rest of the day putting up posters but nobody responded. When Jeff came home, we took the ferret to the Schuylkill Center’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic. A few days later, a man walks down our street with a coffee cup in his hand and asked, ‘Have you seen a ferret?’” Yes, the man and his pet ferret were happily reunited.

Now about that guinea pig. “My eldest daughter Evie goes to Green Street Friends, and when they asked who would care for the classroom’s pet guinea pig and its babies over Christmas vacation, I couldn’t say no,” said Glennon, who is also playing hostess during the holidays to two young friends of her live-in nanny. Not exactly cut from the British mold of Mary Poppins, Glennon describes her nanny as a “fabulous young woman with purple hair and tattoos.”

While it’s difficult to imagine that Glennon and her husband have time or energy for any other activities, they do share a singular passion. “We go to Phish concerts all over the county, sometimes with the kids,” she said. So far, they’ve attended concerts in New Orleans, Charleston and Chicago. For the uninitiated, Phish is a wildly popular band that has sold out Madison Square Garden for this New Year’s Eve. (Think Grateful Dead for millennials.) “Phish is our tribe,” said Glennon, whose husband has racked up 50 concerts.

With her non-stop lifestyle, Glennon values the sense of community here. “I love having everything within walking distance rather than feeling isolated in the suburbs. When I want to socialize, I visit my next door neighbor, whose children are close in age to mine.”

If you see a blur go by with three kids and two Boston Terriers, chances are it’s Glennon. Just don’t ask her if she wants to foster a turtle or another kitty because she just might say yes.

