Members Lend $1.5 Million to Weavers Way Co-op for Ambler Expansion

Weavers Way’s Together We Grow member loan campaign has raised more than $1.5 million for the co-op’s proposed Ambler store, which is slated to open in late spring 2017.

Weavers Way General Manager Jon Roesser said the co-op surpassed both its original goal of $800,000 and the revised mark of $1 million.

“This was a complete win/win,” Roesser said. “Not only would we prefer to pay interest to our own members over other lenders, but the success of the member loan campaign has also demonstrated our credibility to other lenders and added significant flexibility to the overall funding of this $4.3 million expansion.”

The 450-member Ambler group has been working for four years to bring a co-op to the borough, which has had no grocery store since the Bottom Dollar closed in 2014. Construction on the co-op’s third store is scheduled to start in the new year in the former Bottom Dollar grocery store at 217 E. Butler Ave. in the Montgomery County borough.

“This is a huge testament to the dedication and generosity of our cooperative community,” said Laura Morris Siena, the other loan committee co-chair and a member of the board of the 6,000-plus-household Weavers Way.

The campaign benefited both from “early adopters” who made pledges during the summer and early fall before the official launch in October, and from a wave of momentum right before the campaign ended Dec. 9, with nearly $400,000 received in the last two days alone. While a few individual loans topped $40,000, the majority of loans were for less than $3,000. The minimum was $1,000; lenders could choose returns of 2.5 percent or 4 percent simple annual interest, depending on the term of the loan.

“Making a loan to Weavers Way was a simple way to invest in an organization that is part of my daily life and that makes a difference,” said Weavers Way member Joann Hyle. “We cannot control a lot of what is happening around us, but we can support local organizations like Weavers Way that embody the values that we hold dear.”