Letters: Dec. 29

14th District holiday crime prevention tips

The 14th District officers would like to thank all of the residents of Chestnut Hill & Mount Airy for their increased efforts by calling 911 to report suspicious cars and people over last several months. This led to arrests and deterred crime tremendously, by directing Police to where we needed to be. Please keep up the good work in continuing to reduce crime.

Here are some crime prevention tips we are asking that you practice at home or while shopping:

When not at home please shut and lock all doors and windows, and set burglar alarms.

Provide a shield/cover on porch, so deliveries can be hidden from thieves. If you see that a package was left outside of your neighbor’s home, please retrieve it and promptly inform your neighbor that you are safeguarding the package.

When shopping or dining, be aware of who is sitting next to you and how close they are to you. Never leave purses, back packs or briefcases unattended. In addition, don’t leave these items open even if they next to you, on a hook under bar, or in shopping cart. Thieves will wait until you turn your head and lift a wallet right out of your purse, back pack or briefcase. We recommend that you have purses and bags in view at all times at bars and restaurants, and while shopping, carry purses under your arm. Also, do not wallow cell phone usage to detract from your ability to assess your surroundings. You might walk into someone or something hazardous, or someone might take your phone from you.

Before leaving establishments and walking to your car, look where you are going and who is around you. Always be aware of your surroundings, have your cell phone in your pocket, look people in the face, and have escape route. If someone seems suspicious, stay in (or return to) establishment and call 911.

UBER, LYFT or designated drivers are great tools. Please utilize them if you plan on consuming alcohol. If you encounter someone who has been drinking, and later observe that person operating a vehicle, or suspect that he or she will soon be in operation of a vehicle, call 911.

Thank you for your support, and have a safe holiday season!

Officer Mahan#7428 Officer Bransfield #7436

14th District

Philadelphia Police

Caring neighbors when most needed

I would like to take this opportunity to thank those individuals in our community who assisted us in caring for my wife, Sally, as she battled the aftereffects of a massive stroke in July. After various attempts at both acute and sub-acute rehabilitation, the family elected to bring Sally home, where we could provide home health care. We did so successfully for the past three months until Sally sadly passed away on December 18.

As we explored the often confusing avenues open to us, we talked with Megan Gill and Rajiv Patel at Chestnut Hill Pharmacy. They were inordinately helpful, concerned and considerate, providing valuable advice and referrals above and beyond the sale of prescriptions and medical supplies. If they did not have something we needed, they would order it and then deliver it to our door, which was so helpful and caring.

One of their most important referrals was to Dr. James Doghramji, a wonderful physician who makes house calls and who came to our home to make sure Sally was as well as she could be. This is the quintessential idea of what a community pharmacy and inclusive medical services should be about, and we wanted to write this letter of commendation so that the whole Chestnut Hill community would know about this treasured resource behind the quaint plate glass windows on Germantown Avenue.

Alexander Bedrosian

Chestnut Hill

Keep inspiring stories coming

I just love the articles and photos by Barbara Sherf and her “Free Hugs” movement. She obviously has a big heart. There is so much horrible news in the newspapers and on TV (I don’t even watch TV news anymore because it is mostly about murders) that it is uplifting to see the good deeds done by good people, which usually do not make the “news.” I hope Sherf’s movement inspires others as it has inspired me.

And I loved the story about Maurice Young (“Mt. Airy man’s Christmas tale of redemption,” Dec. 22), who turned his life around after being shot in the head twice and left for dead. We need more stories like these to remind us that there are a lot more decent, good-hearted people in our community than the other kind.

Denise Casey

Chestnut Hill