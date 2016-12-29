How to be good in media? Do your job

As we begin a two-week look back at some of the biggest stories of 2016, I’m left thinking about the role of this newspaper in this community.

Journalists (believe it or not) are not in the habit of patting themselves on the back. Or even of taking the time to tell people their own story. Our job is to tell other people’s stories. To report on what’s happening with the hope that what we do leaves our readers better informed.

In many ways, the formula for how to do that hasn’t changed. We look for stories in the community and report them as fairly as we can. Some of those stories let our readers know about important zoning changes, threatened historical homes or ongoing public issues like the impact of unleashed dogs at Pastorius Park.

But the environment in which we perform that work has changed a great deal. The old metrics for success – subscriptions and newsstand sales – have been pushed aside by page views and unique visitors.

And it’s no secret that this new environment has not been kind to newspapers in particular. Online news has not only undercut the old financial models for newspapers, it has eroded their authority. The business of news has never been harder.

Over the last 20 years, Americans’ trust in “mass media” has slipped a great deal. In 1997, a Gallup poll found that 53 percent of Americans trusted mass media “a great deal” or “a fair amount.” Today that number is only 32 percent. Compare that to when the poll first began in 1976 when 72 percent trusted media.

In a climate in which fake stories dominate our news cycle and trust in politics is even lower, it’s hard to see what media can do to right the ship. There has been some good news in recent days for newspapers. The New York Times has had a boom in subscriptions in the wake of recent tensions with president-elect Donald Trump. The Washington Post has also reported profits and plans to hire more journalists.

There is a silver lining for local newspapers as well. A recent Pew study found that 75 percent of U.S. adults think local news outlets of do a “decent job.” It might seem like underwhelming endorsement, but I think anyone who has spent time in the news business will tell you that “decent” is pretty high praise.

But it all comes back to the basics. People look for the news to tell them thoroughly and fairly what’s happening in their community. Whether it’s The New York Times or the Chestnut Hill Local, the means to win reader trust is the same: To do our job to the best of our ability.

The Local doesn’t have the resources to be everywhere, even in a community as small as Chestnut Hill, but we’ve been in a lot of places this year and brought some good stories to our readers. We will try to do an even better job next year.

Pete Mazzaccaro