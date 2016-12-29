Historical Society to make ‘big announcement’ at annual meeting

The Chestnut Hill Historical Society will kick off its 50th Anniversary year with big news at its Annual Meeting on Sunday, January 8.. The organization is taking a major step forward to strengthen its ability to pursue the mission of historic preservation and environmental conservation, and the announcement will be made for the first time at this celebratory event.

The Annual Meeting will begin at 4 p.m., inside the Wissahickon Inn building of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (500 W. Willow Grove Avenue). In addition to the announcement, the event will feature a talk by Paul Steinke, Executive Director of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia, as well as the Historical Society’s 2017 Preservation Awards applauding exceptional preservation, adaptive reuse, and stewardship of Chestnut Hill’s historic architecture. Previous honorees included Valley Green Bank for the rehabilitation of the Cresheim Valley Pergola and Arch, Springside Chestnut Hill Academy for the renovation of the Henry Library, Friends of the Wissahickon for their care of the Valley Green Inn since 1934, and the owners of the Louis Kahn-designed Margaret Esherick House for their spectacular conservation.

The Annual Meeting is free and open to the general public, but space is likely to fill up in advance. You must RSVP to reserve your place: ksouthall@chhist.org.