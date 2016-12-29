Hill musician, 22, makes magic with 17-piece orchestra

By Drui Caldwell and Len Lear

Some of our best articles come about because of a friend or neighbor bringing the stories to our attention. A perfect example was a recent letter from a reader named Billy Layton, which said in part: “I encourage you or your colleagues to go and see Jack Saint Clair, who lives in Chestnut Hill, with his 17-piece orchestra at La Rose, 5531 Germantown Ave., on the first Thursday of any month, 7:30 to 10 p.m. No one does this kind of music anymore with this size band.

“I have substituted at Masterman School for many years, and Jack was a student there who went on to major in music at Temple. Now since graduating, he has organized an orchestra consisting of student colleagues and professors, and they are simply sensational.

“Jack’s dad is a Masterman 6th grade teacher, and the family lives in Chestnut Hill. Usually one will listen to quartets or trios, yet a 17-piece brass/woodwind/percussion orchestra which plays the eternal sounds from the ‘30s/’40s/’50s is not common anymore. Jack not only plays but also organizes and composes the arrangements.”

Of course, we followed up on this impressive recommendation and discovered that growing up as a student at Our Mother of Consolation Elementary School, Saint Clair, 22, was advised by his parents to play an instrument; he chose the saxophone, and from that moment he began his journey as a passionate musician. Jack played music during his years at Masterman High School and while majoring in Jazz Performance at Temple University.

“In high school I would go every week and watch musicians perform at the La Rose Jazz Club, and it was there I really learned how to play jazz music,” Saint Clair said. “It was a natural place for me (to perform).”

The La Rose Jazz Club presents a weekly Sunday Open Jam Session for performers and young talents. All instrumental musicians, vocalists, spoken word and jazz poets are welcome on the stage.

Despite his youth, the Chestnut Hill resident leads 16 musicians in his orchestra and writes his own music. He is a full-time musician, playing gigs, composing music on commission and teaching. “It has always been my dream to compose my own music, and I had to get out of my comfort zone and learn more than just playing the saxophone,” Saint Clair said. “It’s a higher level of understanding to arrange multiple instruments.”

Being a musician has it challenges as well. Along with following your dreams and making great music, there is a hustle to making sure your music gets heard. Saint Clair discussed some of the challenges he faces as a musician today.

“The days where you can just be a specialist in one thing are gone. You must be well rounded in everything nowadays. You have to be a musician, composer and your own agent, and you have to overcome it!” Saint Clair advices musical hopefuls who want to become professional to be passionate and dedicate themselves completely to it.

Saint Clair’s most meaningful moments throughout his musical journey were the lessons by his mentors. “Being able to play with fantastic musicians I had always looked up to was what I valued the most,” he said, “playing with musicians like Bruce Barth and being able to play duets with him was great. I’ve learned a lot from my past teachers, and for them to be able to share their knowledge with me has been amazing.”

“I just spoke with Jack’s music teacher,” said Layton, “who told me he really struggled with the clarinet in 5th/6th grade, so going forward he worked very hard to become the

musician/composer/arranger he is today. She indicated he wasn’t a gifted musician starting out. Truly remarkable!”

Saint Clair’s next step is to release his own record with his orchestra. In addition to La Rose, Jack and the orchestra have played recently at the Cheltenham Art Center and Chris’ Jazz Café in center city. Jack will be playing Dec. 28 at La Rose and late night at Chris’ on Jan. 27 and 28.

For more information, visit http://www.jacksaintclair.com. Drui Caldwell, a Mt. Airy resident, is a Journalism major at Temple University who is involved with the school’s newspaper, The Temple News, and the photography club, Aperture Agency. She hopes to study abroad in London next year.