Lost wallet becomes Xmas miracle (but help still needed)

by Len Lear

We recently (Nov. 24) ran a photo of passionate animal lover Kate “Hawk” McNichol, of Erdenheim, along with the information that she was in need of materials to make an outdoor cat shelter for the outdoor cats in her neighborhood.

She said she was “willing to pay for the materials, but I was hoping to save on costs not buying new at Home Depot since I also need food and other items for the kitties as we prepare for winter. We need plywood (larger pieces, not scraps, 2 x 4s, roof shingles and insulation foam core).”

On Dec 14, at 12:23 p.m., however, Kate wrote: “Sad news. I had my wallet with your check and a bunch of cash in my car last night. As of this morning and over an hour of searching both home and car, the wallet has not turned up. Please make sure to cancel the current check, as it could be in the hands of who knows right now. 🙁 ”

It looked like a horrible Christmas for Kate and the kitties. However, on Dec. 14, 8:23 p.m., Kate wrote: “Holiday miracles! My wallet was found in CVS and returned! No need to post anything. I will be depositing the check tomorrow. 🙂

… I called the store; my friend suggested it since that was the last place I had the wallet, although I swore I had it at home after the stop to CVS in Flourtown/Erdenheim. I’m not sure who turned it in; no one really told me, and I was too emotional to think to ask.

“The employee was wonderfully sweet and told me I didn’t have to cry because it was safe and was there. I would love to also give credit to whoever was amazingly kind about returning it with all the cash still there, but it’s a mystery. One I’ll be forever grateful for and do my best to pay it forward when I can.

“Maybe my silly wild roller coaster of a life can be a weekly thing, kind of like a comic strip. I’m kidding, of course, but I am quite grateful for your help and care with the cats and beyond! I just did some upgrading this evening for Kitty City. Tarps are up; heat lamps are on; the heated water bowls are plugged in. My strays live large!

“Now I spend the rest of season focusing on other stray cats and helping them get food, care, trapped-neutered-released (TNR) shelters and whatever else comes up. Any leftover donation stuff goes to other cats. Current focus is on my dad’s friend’s cats. The friend passed away very unexpectedly on Monday, so there are two outdoor cats and one indoor cat needing attention. Keep them in your thoughts, and hopefully they are warm and safe in this frigged cold!”

Anyone who wants to help can contribute at https://www.gofundme.com/phillykittycrew. For more information, visit phillykittycrew@gmail.com