Stanley Woodward, Woodard Co. Chairman

Mr. Stanley Woodward Jr., Chestnut Hill resident, Chairman of George Woodward Co., sailor and navigator, boat builder, painter, real estate executive, winery owner and horse breeder died Nov. 26 at his home in Tidewater, Virginia.

He was the son of Stanley Woodward and Sarah C. Rutherford and the grandson of Dr. George Woodward and Gertrude Houston Woodward.

He is survived by his wife Svaha and his five children; Stanley George, Alexa, Attila, Ken and Crescentia and his 3 grandchildren; Indiana, Ilan and Jaxon.

Donations in his memory can be made to Schuylkill Valley Nature Center or Friends of the Wissahickon.