Kenney Administration’s road to a healthier city pension fund

by Rob Dubow, Director of Finance, City of Philadelphia

Pension reform is a key priority of Kenney Administration, and we have already had notable successes that are likely to be of interest to readers of the Chestnut Hill Local.

Specifically, the administration has launched an aggressive, three-pronged approach to improve the health of the Pension Fund – a goal that the Mayor has put at the very top of his financial agenda.

First, the City and AFSCME District Council 33 reached a four-year labor agreement that included significant pension reforms. Under this agreement, current employees will make additional contributions based on a progressive tiered contribution structure; those with higher annual salaries will pay a higher contribution rate. Moving forward, new hires in DC33 will be members of a stacked hybrid plan – with a defined benefit up to $50,000 in pensionable earnings and a defined contribution option for earnings above this amount.

And we are not asking DC33 to go it alone. The administration also transmitted to City Council legislation that will apply these reforms to exempt employees, non-represented employees and elected officials. Current employees in those groups would make additional contributions, and future hires would go into the stacked hybrid plan. If passed by City Council, collectively with DC 33, these pension reforms would apply to over half the city workforce, helping improve the long-term health of the pension fund.

(I will note that in the version of this introduced by Council members, the stacked hybrid plan is mandatory for exempt and non‐represented employees — but future newly elected would be exempted. The administration believes that the stacked hybrid should be mandatory for all new City employees – including newly elected officials).

Looking ahead to 2017, the administration will be working towards collective bargaining agreements with the other three major municipal worker unions, District Council 47, the Fraternal Order of Police, and the Firefighters’ Union. Rest assured that pension reform will be a key focus of those efforts.

The second prong of the Mayor’s pension reform program is a commitment to increasing the City’s annual contribution to the fund. The State Legislature requires that the City dedicate a portion of sales tax revenue to the Fund. We have publicly committed that the sales tax revenue will be given to the fund above and beyond what the City is required to contribute under the Minimum Municipal Obligation (MMO). In other words, we are avoiding the easy road of folding that sales tax revenue into the MMO – and those sales tax revenues are projected to be worth about $190 million over the next five years.

Third, the Board of Pensions has made significant changes to its investment strategy. Most prominently, we have gotten out of hedge funds almost entirely. The board is also focused on a greater use of indexing, a move that has already reaped benefits: We have lowered management fees by $13 million a year at the same time that our earnings have improved. The Board has also made our actuarial assumptions more conservative – which is financially prudent and means we take on less risk.

What do these changes mean for the Pension Fund? According to an analysis by the city’s actuary, if the pension changes included in the DC33 contract are implemented for all city employees, and if the sales tax revenues continue to be contributed above the state required amount and the pension fund meets its actuarial assumptions, the fund will reach 80 percent funded in about 13 years.

That is the Kenney Administration’s plan to address pensions. It is real, it is substantial, and it is already showing benefits. Improving the health of the Pension Fund won’t be easy and won’t be quick. But we are confident our plan will move the Fund in the right direction. That, in turn, will ease the Fund’s burden on the city budget and allow your readers – and all Philadelphia residents – to enjoy enhanced services and improved amenities.