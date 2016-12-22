At Face to Face, staff gears up to serve Xmas dinner to those in need

by Sue Ann Rybak

A warm, homemade cooked meal with a friend can brighten even the darkest, coldest days of winter. Chef Altenor “Al” Vaval at Face to Face in Germantown, a nonprofit social service organization that offers a wide-range of services, including art and writing classes, health and legal clinics, computer training and children’s programs, believes nutritious food not only nourishes the body, but the spirit as well.

Vaval, 41, who is the director of the dining room, grew up in a small village in Thomazeau, Haiti, and learned to cook from his grandmother. He came to the United States in 2001.

“When someone says they are hungry, I understand because I lived it,” he said. “I feel it. While some people may consider this job work, I don’t think of it as work. For me, it’s a priority to serve the people. I never complain about the amount of time or the volume of the job, because for me, there is no tax on helping people. My biggest satisfaction comes from seeing someone smile, after enjoying a meal I cooked. That’s why I do this job.”

The Northeast Philadelphia resident, who graduated from law school in Haiti, but decided not to take the bar exam, knows most of the clients by name. He said it’s not just about providing a service to clients, but building a sense of community.

“At Face to Face in Germantown, we try to stop the suffering,” he said. “Our motto is ‘Hospitality, mutuality, and transformation.’ Everyone is welcome here. At Face to Face everyone should be treated as a member of the family. When you are at Face to Face you should feel like you just talked to a friend. We try to transform the way people see themselves.”

Mary Kay Meeks-Hank, executive director of Face to Face, said the majority of people who come to Face to Face live in deep poverty.

A 2012 Pew Research Initiative Report found that 26 percent of East Germantown residents live in deep poverty, which means living at 50 percent below the Federal Poverty level. That describes a family of four living on $11,700 a year or less, and a single person living on $5,700 a year or less.

Face to Face serves delicious and nutritious meals five days a week, Friday through Tuesday, between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Unlike some soup kitchens, the dining room will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Vaval said the nonprofit serves between 200-300 meals a week.

Meeks-Hank said while a large portion of Face to Face clients suffer from chronic mental illness, many are just struggling to survive. She said many clients have jobs, but by the end of the month their resources run out.

Volunteer Lannie Peyton, who lives in Berlin, Germany, is volunteering while he visits his sister in the United States. He praised Vaval’s cooking and easy-going personality.

“Al makes great food,” he said. “The atmosphere he creates in the kitchen is wonderful because there is no right way to do something – cut, chop or serve. It’s just so amazing to me that someone can cook for two or three hundred people and still get the herbs and spices just right.”

Rita Hodges, a former chef, smiled and said, “Al wants to feed the world, but they only allow him to feed people at Face to Face. He loves cooking for people. We love him.”

Vaval said without the dedication and the generosity of the volunteers the nonprofit couldn’t function.

“We don’t receive any money from the government,” he said. “Seventy percent of Face to Face in Germantown’s budget is food and about 20 percent of that is received through donations. Last week, we received a lot of donations from Carvers Farm. We also receive a lot of donations from the Chestnut Hill produce market.”

He added that the nonprofit regularly receives donations of pastries and breads from several food stores in the area including Acme and Giant.

Vaval said he tries to focus on serving fresh and healthy food.

“We try not to use canned foods because it has so much sodium,” he said. “We started a community garden behind the kitchen, so most of the time we have fresh herbs and an assortment of vegetables.”

Meeks-Hank said Al “engenders the spirit of Face to Face in Germantown.”

“Al makes life taste delicious,” she said.

For more information or to make a donation to Face to Face in Germantown call 215- 849-0179 or go to www.facetofacegermantown.org.

