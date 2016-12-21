Two sought in bank robbery spree that began on Hill

by Pete Mazzaccaro

Police and the FBI are turning to the public to help capture a pair of armed men who began a robbery spree in Chestnut Hill on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The first suspect entered the Chestnut Hill Citizens Bank, 8616 Germantown Ave., at approximately 10:30 a.m., brandished a handgun and handed a note to a teller demanding cash. After getting an undisclosed amount, he exited the bank and fled south on Germantown Avenue.

At noon, the same suspect, this time with an accomplice, entered a TD Bank at 5501 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough and used the same technique – a display of handguns and a note to the teller. This time, after getting cash, the pair fled north on Ridge Avenue.

The description of the two men are as follows.

Subject #1 is described as a black male in his early to mid-30s, approximately 5’10”-5’11 tall, medium complexion. For the first robbery, he wore a tan Carhartt-style jacket with the hood up, a black ribbed knit ski mask concealing the lower part of his face, dark-colored jeans, black gloves, and a black backpack. He carried a compact black semi-automatic handgun. For the second robbery, he had on a light grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black ribbed knit ski mask concealing the lower part of his face, dark-colored jeans, and tan Timberland boots; he again carried a compact black semi-automatic handgun.

Subject #2 is described as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5’7” tall, light complexion. He had on a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black ski mask concealing the lower part of his face, black gloves, dark-colored jeans, and dark-colored shoes.

Both men should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 215-418-4000 or the Philadelphia Police Department.