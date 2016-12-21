The book rarely hits the truly shameless

There is perhaps no topic hotter in Chestnut Hill this month than the anti-Trump graffiti duo of Duncan Lloyd and Evan Brown.

The pair were captured on security cameras of the Fresh Market grocery store they had targeted and became famous because of the image that Lloyd, decked out in a blazer and ascot, gripping a glass of wine, projected. It was as if he had risen directly from the imaginations of conservatives – the liberal, coastal elite made flesh and tweed.

News of Brown’s arrest will likely settle the matter. Brown will answer to charges and restitution should be paid to Bowman Properties, the building’s ownership, for what was likely an expensive clean-up job.

What will remain a sore point for many, though, is that Lloyd has kept his job.

It’s not hard to rationalize why. Lloyd didn’t hold a spray paint can. The crime, itself, is simply a misdemeanor, made great only by the hysterical political climate we’re all a part of, like it or not. Also, there are many who can sympathize with taking part in something after a late-night round of drinking. Most bad ideas start with a few drinks. It hadn’t even occurred to Lloyd to put down his wine glass before he followed Brown down Hartwell Lane.

But there are those who will argue that, as a city attorney in a Democratic-controlled town, Lloyd should have been held to a higher standard.

Victor Fiorillo, writing for Philadelphia Magazine put it well:

“Lloyd isn’t just a city employee. He’s an attorney. An officer of the court. He clearly knows better, and he should be held to a higher standard. But that’s not what’s happening.

Add to this the fact that the graffiti was anti-Trump graffiti and that Lloyd works for a Democratic administration – the optics are just terrible.”

It’s hard to argue the point. But what is also hard to argue is that Lloyd will suffer for it for long. It can’t be great to have your name in print and online far and wide as the symbol of East Coast liberalism run amok.

But today, especially in politics, it’s hard to find examples in which people pay a real political price for the same sorts of stunts that would wreck a political career years ago. Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean’s presidential campaign was capsized by a happy yowl that the public deemed “too loud.” Locally, former long-time Philadelphia City Councilman Angel Ortiz fell out of favor when it was revealed he’d been driving around without a proper license – as if that were the greatest infraction ever committed by someone in city government.

To have a political career wrecked, you have to go to prison. Otherwise, there’s little that will take down anyone confident and shameless in the face of charges from conflict of interest to corruption.

If we wait for public figures to take responsibility for their actions, we’re all going to be waiting a long time.

Pete Mazzaccaro