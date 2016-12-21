Penn Charter lose control to Archbishop Ryan

By Jonathan Vander Lugt

Two quarters into Tuesday evening’s contest against Archbishop Ryan, Penn Charter was in good shape.

Against a Raider team with a handful of Division-I prospects, the Quakers led 29-27. Mike Hnatkowski was hot from three—he drilled a trio of treys along with three more from the charity stripe—and Mason Williams was up to his usual hijinks, with 10 points of his own in the half.

PC was moving the ball well, making the passes they needed to, and hitting their shots when they were available. It’s going to be the kind of game they’ll have to win this year, because they’re not going to have many other options when faced with a team with Ryan’s size.

But, as the common coaching cliché goes, a high school basketball game lasts 32 minutes, not 16. Ryan blew Penn Charter out of the water in the third and fourth quarters on their way to an easy 57-43 win.

The Raiders, to that point, were easily the best team that the Quakers had faced in the young season.

“They knew what to expect,” said PC head coach Jim Phillips. So, what happened in the second half?

“We started to chase,” Phillips said, after Ryan scored eight quick points early in the third on easy buckets. “They beat us up on the glass, and they bullied us on the offensive end.”

“They made us start our offense a lot farther from the basket,” he went on. “They did a good job of taking away the things that we did well in the first half.”

Since Tuesday, Penn Charter has also lost to Simon Gratz (54-41), but have defeated the Academy at Palumbo (61-40). Sitting at 4-3, the Quakers still have bits of their identity to work out.

“I don’t want to say we settled,” said senior guard Adam Holland, “but they definitely kicked it up a notch.”

“The first half, we did a great job of containing them, but obviously they turned it around,” he went on.

Holland scored four for the Quakers, while Hnatkowski wound up leading with his aforementioned 12. Williams didn’t score again and finished with 10, while Will Samuel netted 11.

Their reliance on jump shots is what did the Quakers in. Their buckets fell in the first half, but when the ball started rattling off the rim in the final two quarters, Penn Charter couldn’t react. Ryan’s size kept them from driving effectively, and they began to rush possessions and took poor shots.

“That’s going to be the nature of the beast,” Phillips said. “We’ve just got to a better job, because our players are our players.”

It sounds like a platitude, but it makes sense. High-percentage shooting and craftiness is how a team whose tallest player is 6-feet-3-inches is going to have to butter its bread. The problem for Penn Charter was that the Quakers ran out of the latter.

“To their credit, they guarded the bejeesus out of us,” Phillips went on. “We’ll have to watch this film and better simulate that kind of intensity in practice.”

It’s difficult though, “because we don’t have that type of player,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to understand, based on the film, what’s going on, as well as being tighter schematically.”

“We’ve got to find a way to get our pawns to be able to find easy buckets,” he said. “We’re not going to get a lot of putbacks, or post-up scores.”

“We’ve got to do a better job of getting to the free-throw line, or creating some things on drives,” he continued.

For Ryan, Izaiah Brockington scored 14, while Matiss Kulackovsis torched PC for 30, 23 of which he netted in the second half.

Up next for Penn Charter was a Tuesday tilt against George Washington, followed by a Friday-night dance at West Catholic.

“I told the kids afterward that, yes, this was the best team we played all year,” Phillips said. “We proved two things: that we can play with them, and that we can get blown out by them. It’s not 16 minutes. It’s 32.”

“We can make one of two choices,” Phillips said. “We can hang our heads and sulk—which I bet doesn’t happen.”

“Or we can get right back at it”

Jonathan Vander Lugt can be reached at vanderlugt.chlocal@gmail.com