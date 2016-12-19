Wildcats claw back to beat men of CHC

by Tom Utescher

In last Thursday night’s home court conference contest, 14th-year Chestnut Hill College men’s basketball coach Jesse Balcer found himself facing a former player in Wilmington College skipper Dan Burke (CHC ’08). The teacher’s team eked out a 41-39 halftime lead, but the student’s squad came on in the second period to secure a comfortable 91-74 victory.

The outcome lowered the host Griffins’ record to 4-7 overall and 1-3 within the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference, while the Wildcats headed back to Delaware at 7-5, 3-1.

Former Griffin Burke lives in Wilmington with his wife Bethann, who was also a standout player for CHC (’06) and is head coach for the women’s team at Goldey Beacom College, also located in the capital of the First State.

In the first half of Thursday’s game neither team led by more than five points (and that was just once) and the two ballclubs seemed to mirror each other, with a three-pointer or transition bucket by one side promptly answered in kind by the other.

The nine three-point field goals made by the two teams (5-4 Wilmington) were mostly clustered in the middle of the period. One of them gave the Wildcats a 23-18 advantage at the 10-minute mark, but Chestnut Hill came right back to tie as two free throws by junior guard Demetrius Isaac (a Penn Charter grad) were followed by a transition basket and a free throw by Isaac’s classmate Ed McWade.

With the score level at 39-all early in the final minute of the half, McWade drove in and faked his defender to free himself for a lay-up. The Griffins got the ball back and Isaac tried a long “three” at the end, but the shot was blocked by one of the visitors and it was still 41-39 at the intermission.

Wilmington edged ahead in the opening phase of the second half, gaining its largest lead in the new period about five minutes in. Still, this was only a six-point gap at 52-46. As the middle of the period approached Chestnut Hill kept its deficit in single figures, and when big man Chris Evans stepped out to hit a three-pointer, the Griffins were just three points behind (59-56) with a little over 11 minutes to go.

Still, the hosts never got over the hump to retake the lead, since the Wildcats always seemed able to come up with a trey or an up-tempo penetration play at the right time. The Griffins trailed 65-56 when they called time-out with 10:08 left on the clock, and when they returned to the floor the visitors’ Tyaire Ponzo-Meek picked off the ball and scored to send the margin up into double digits.

Isaac drew a foul at the other end and made two free throws, touching off a 12-6 spurt for the Griffins that included three three-point buckets and got them within five of the leaders, 71-66, with six-and-a-half minutes left. As before, Chestnut Hill couldn’t come all the way back, and was once more looking at 10-point shortfall when it called time-out with two minutes left.

Play then resumed with a successful drive, a lay-up in transition and two makes on a one-and-one for Wilmington, and now the host team was just too far down (88-72) with too little time (44 seconds) left to play. Following one last CHC lay-up by sophomore Tony Toplyn Jr., Wilmington’s Drew Johnson stamped the final score in the book with five seconds left, knocking down a three from a little to the right of the top of the key.

With 22 total points, Johnson was the second leading scorer for the victors behind junior guard Nick Richards, with his game-high 30. CHC received 21 from PC grad Isaac, 14 from Toplyn, and 13 from Evans.