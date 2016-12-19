SCH racquetwomen topple Tigers, 6-3

by Tom Utescher

In a non-league squash match between area teams last Wednesday, Springside Chestnut Hill’s overall depth allowed the visiting Blue Devils to take a 6-3 victory home from the Germantown Cricket Club. SCH captured matches two through four and six through eight, while the host Tigers of Germantown Friends received successful performances at the top and bottom positions in the line-up, and exactly in the middle at the five spot.

GFS, which had previously lost to Penn Charter by the same score after opening up on the road with a 9-0 romp at St. Andrew’s School, won the number one match courtesy of sophomore Daisy Lentz. She wrapped up the first two games 11-5 and 11-8, but had to dig deep against determined Blue Devils senior Taylor Ferry in the third game before pulling it out, 17-15.

Before the conclusion of that match, Springside Chestnut Hill was already up 6-2 in the team tally and had sealed the overall victory. At the other end of the ladder, the number eight and nine matches had also been decided in three games. In the ninth spot, GFS sophomore Jane MacRae gutted out a 14-12 opening game over visiting junior Emily Biscardi, then found easier going with 11-8 and 11-6 outcomes in the next two.

The Blue Devils’ Abbie Rorke won a fight between freshmen at number eight, topping Lily Seldin, 11-5, 11-2, 11-3. It looked like the Tigers might put down a “W” at number seven when sophomore Claire Weiss began with a pair of 11-9 wins, then her ninth-grade guest, Maggie Pearson, rebounded to capture the next three games at three, nine, and seven points.

Rorke’s older sister Grace, a junior, dispatched GFS freshman number six Katie Benoliel, 11-4, 11-3, 11-8, and one level up the other five-game set-to of the day occurred. This one went the Tigers’ way, as sophomore Natalie Harrity outlasted SCH senior number five Grace Torsella in a see-saw scenario, 12-10, 3-11, 13-11, 11-13, 11-9.

At number three, Springside Chestnut Hill’s Lilly Soroko met some stiff resistance before taking the first frame at 11-7 over GFS sophomore Abigail Duncan, but then the SCH junior rolled, 11-1, 11-0.

The number two and four contests featured seniors who had recently learned they’d been accepted at the University of Pennsylvania. Number four Caroline Caraballo of GFS won the admissions sweepstakes, but succumbed on the court to visiting 11th-grader Hannah Larkin, 11-4, 11-8, 11-5. Penn-bound Blue Devil Joia McGivern got to 2-0 with 11-7 and 12-10 games in the second spot, but a Germantown junior, Alex Pear, prolonged the engagement with an 11-3 win in the third. McGivern regrouped and roared back with an 11-2 verdict in the fourth session.

The team victory evened up the Blue Devils’ overall record at 1-1, coming on the heels of a 1-8 loss in their season debut at Episcopal Academy. They’re operating under new head coach Beth Winstanley, a Welshwoman who has been coaching in the U.S. for several years. The Blue Devils’ former mentor for many seasons, Rich Sheppard, observed last Wednesday’s match and noted that Springside Chestnut Hill had lost to the Tigers at least four times in a row before breaking through for this year’s victory.