PC splits at hoops tourney for 5-3 mark

A regular guest at Germantown Academy’s annual Make-A-Wish Basketball Showcase, Penn Charter’s girls team came away with a split at the 2016 edition of the tourney.

Playing a familiar foe in Archbishop Ryan High School last Friday, the Quakers hung in for a half, but then fell far behind in the third quarter and lost to the Ragdolls by a score of 58-48. PC balanced that result with a victory the following afternoon, galloping past Mercersburg Academy, 73-24. Following these two non-league encounters, the Quakers left Fort Washington with an overall record of 5-3 while remaining 2-0 within the Inter-Ac.

Instead of a regular tournament bracket, the Make-A-Wish gathering features four pre-scheduled games so that fellow Inter-Ac League members GA and PC do not end up playing one another.

Penn Charter had faced Friday’s opponent, Archbishop Ryan, just six days earlier, falling 66-58 in the Ragdolls’ own tournament. The Quakers then launched into their Inter-Ac League schedule and nailed down a pair of victories. Winning 60-34 at Baldwin School with 15 points from freshman guard Kait Carter and 14 from senior guard Lexi Hnatkowski, Charter then hosted the Academy of Notre Dame on Wednesday and used a 20-point performance by senior forward Mireyah Davis to repulse the Irish, 45-33.

Starting out against Ryan once more last Friday afternoon, Hnatkowsky hit a three-pointer, a shorter field goal, and a free throw in the first quarter, and a lay-up and two free throws by Carter also helped the Quakers gain a 14-11 advantage by the end of the first quarter.

Traditionally fond of the three-ball, Ryan had three different players hit a pair of them during the first half. Among this trio was sophomore guard Shayne Glenn, the younger sister of Chestnut Hill College freshman starter Shannon Glenn.

One of Ryan’s triples tied the game right at the outset of the second quarter, and with less than 20 seconds gone the Ragdolls had pulled ahead, 16-14. PC got its offense moving and was still down by just two points at 22-20 with three minutes left in the half. Ryan added a little padding to its lead later on, and was up 29-24 at the intermission.

Ragdolls junior Annie Cashman led all scorers at the break with 10 points, while the Quakers had collected seven from Carter and six apiece from Hnatkowsky and Davis. There was some trouble for PC in the foul column, though, with three marks beside the name of sophomore point guard Emma Maley.

The Quakers 10th-grader would pick up her fourth personal in the opening minute of the third quarter, in between a pair of three-point baskets lofted by Ryan. The points kept coming for the Ragdolls, but PC’s side of the scoreboard remained stuck on the team’s halftime total for more than four minutes while Ryan put up 18 straight points for a 47-24 bulge.

Charter eventually netted points from four free throws by Davis and one by Hnatkowsky, but the first and only field goal of the quarter didn’t come until less than two minutes remained and freshman Carmen Williams drove along the left baseline for a lay-up.

After the third frame ended at 47-31, the Quakers made up some more ground in the final period, but the Ragdolls could afford to simply be in maintenance mode.

PC’s Maley had the distinction of scoring points in a game after she had technically fouled out. The scoring table did not inform the officials when the sophomore committed her fifth infraction with 5:59 left to play. Around 20 seconds later she hit a long “three” from the right wing, and only then did her foul situation came to light.

The points from that unorthodox incident remained on the scoreboard, but it didn’t manner. Another Penn Charter trey, this one by Williams, completed the scoring for the afternoon with a dozen seconds remaining, setting the final margin at 10 points.

Coming on for 12 points in the second half, Ryan sophomore Taliyah Rahman finished with a game-high 18, while Cashman collected 13 and Glenn and junior Caela Russell had nine apiece. Monee Moore, a 10th-grade forward, posted eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and senior Megan McLaughlin added a free throw.

Six points in each half gave PC’s Davis a team-high 12, with Hnatkowsky adding eight and Carter, Williams, and senior forward Julie Webb contributing seven points apiece. Junior Grace Stansfield finished with four points, and Maley scored three.

As second-year PC head coach Joe Maguire noted, “Ryan is a tough match-up for us because they don’t have a true post player. They kind of play five guards, which makes it hard for us to press and play ‘man’ like we usually do. We’ve been able to hold most of the teams we’ve played under 40 points, but not Ryan; they shot the ball really well both times we played them.”

Later on Friday, Maguire watched some of the livestream from GA showing his team’s next opponent, Mercersburg, getting trounced by Germantown Academy. He felt the Quakers would be able to force a lot of turnovers from the Blue Storm.

“The main idea was to pressure them, and we have enough athletes to be able to do that,” he observed.

Mercersburg had PC tied at 4-4 a little over two minutes into Saturday’s bout, then the Quakers took control with a 13-0 burst that featured three-pointers by Williams and Stansfield. At the end of the period, a trey from the right corner by freshman Lizzie McLaughlin put Penn Charter up 24-8.

The score climbed to 28-9 early in round two, and then there was a little offensive lull for the Quakers that disturbed Maguire, even though it was nothing like PC’s early third-quarter drought against Ryan the day before.

“We went from 24 to 28, and then we didn’t score for a few minutes,” he noted. “We had it happen in some of our earlier games, too. We need to get better as a team and not go through those stretches of not scoring. We’re not a team that’s going to have somebody scoring in the 20’s in most games; we need a lot of contributors.”

This pause in pointmaking had little impact in this particular contest, as the Quakers would lead by more than 20 points at the half (37-15) and by more than 40 at the three-quarter mark (65-22).

In this lopsided affair Maguire was able to reach all the way down his bench, and many players piled onto the stat sheet. Hnatkowsky (four assists) put up a game-high 15 points, and the second-leading scorer, with 13, was a sophomore reserve, Abby Manion. Nine points apiece came from Davis (seven rebounds, four assists) and Williams, with Carter (five rebounds) adding seven points, while Stansfield and McLaughlin each finished with six.

Four other Quakers chimed in with two points; Maley (four assists, four steals), Webb (six rebounds), senior Abby Cohen, and freshman Troi Rutherford.