Crime Report: Three thefts

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Sunday Dec. 4 through Saturday Dec. 10

Dec. 7. Theft on the 400 block of West Willow Grove Street on Dec. 3 at approximately 5:30 p.m. A woman told police that while she was at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, an unknown person removed her iPhone 6S and $1,750 in an envelope from her purse. Items are valued at $2,300.

Dec. 8. Theft on the 7900 block of Lincoln Drive. At approximately 4:35 p.m., a man told police that an unknown man came into his home and took one white de-humidifier. The owner stated that the man is employed by his landlord (George Woodward Co.) The owner added that the man did not have permission to remove the item. The owner told police he did not confront the man. The de-humidifier was valued at $200.

Dec. 10. Theft on the 8700 block of Germantown Avenue. The assistant manager of Fine Wine & Spirits told police that an unknown man removed one bottle of Captain Morgan Parrot Bay Rum without paying for it. The item is valued at $13.99.

Summary: Three crimes for the week – Three thefts

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.

For more information call the 14th District Police Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.

Captain’s town hall meeting

Dec. 20

6 p.m.

14th District Headquarters

43 W. Haines St.

Capt. Sekou Kinebrew invites the community to attend his monthly town hall meeting. This is a great opportunity to talk to the captain about any concerns or questions you may have in your neighborhood. For more information about community crime meetings in your neighborhood call (215) 686-3141.