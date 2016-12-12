SCH hoopsters play challenging Inter-Ac Opener

by Tom Utescher

In the final Inter-Ac League standings for the 2015-16 girls basketball campaign Springside Chestnut Hill finished just one place behind Episcopal Academy, but when the two schools met in this season’s league opener last Friday, SCH didn’t stay close to the EA Churchwomen for long.

Put on their heels by balanced inside-outside scoring by host Episcopal, the visiting Blue Devils found themselves down 21-7 at the end of the opening quarter, and the Newtown Square squad went on to win, 56-30.

“They shoot well, they’re patient, they’re well-coached, they have good interior players, and they play well together,” commented second-year SCH head coach Matt Paul. “We had some good individual play but they had better team play; that’s what it came down to.”

SCH junior forward Nya Seawright scored a team-high 11 points and pulled down six rebounds for the visitors, who received seven points apiece from sophomores Caroline Clark and Mo’ne Davis (two steals).

Diminutive sophomore guard Steph DeAngelis (two points, two steals) used her quickness to scavenge long rebounds, and actually led SCH in that department with seven boards.

Junior forward Destiny Rogers scored two points and sophomore guard Kara Kniezewski (a Norwood Fontbonne Academy graduate) added one for the Blue Devils.

Four three-point field goals helped sophomore guard Olivia Dirks accumulate a game-high 16 points for Episcopal, and three more three’s were part of junior Seanna McNamara’s 11-point afternoon. On the boards, 6’2″ senior Elodie Furey (five points) grabbed seven rebounds for the winners, and six apiece were marked down for fellow senior co-captain Reilly Wright (four points) and junior Luca Mamula (three points).

Although Springside Chestnut Hill was swept by Episcopal last winter in the home/away series between the teams, the Blue Devils wound up with a 3-9 mark that landed them in fifth place in the Inter-Ac, right behind fourth-place Episcopal (7-5) and ahead of Baldwin School (2-10) and number seven Agnes Irwin (1-11).

SCH came into last Friday’s EA game after achieving a 1-1 split at the Hill School’s tip-off tournament the previous weekend. In the first contest, 16 points and 14 rebounds from senior post player Chloe Burns and 15 points from Seawright helped fuel a 79-33 victory over Princeton Day School, moving the Blue Devils into the championship game against the host team.

After falling behind the Lady Rams by 10 points by the close of the first half, the local hoopsters rallied and edged ahead with 90 seconds remaining in the game. Hill retook the lead and won, 46-44, after a potential tying shot for the Devils missed the mark. Once again, Seawright produced 15 points for Springside Chestnut Hill.

EA also took the court last Friday with a 1-1 mark. The Churchwomen had participated in a tournament which was called the Friends Schools League/Inter-Ac League challenge, although neither of the defending champions from those two leagues (Friends Central and Germantown Academy) participated. Episcopal took down the host team, Shipley, 55-41, then lost to Abington Friends in a squeaker, 57-56.

Friday’s league opener began with an opening jump ball featuring two seniors who have both made their college choices. SCH’s 6’1″ Burns (an NFA alum) committed to the University of Scranton, while EA’s Furey had just learned that her early action application has been approved by Cornell University, where she’ll rejoin 2016 EA grad Dylan Higgins.

As the Inter-Ac champion in 2013 and 2014 and runner-up the following season, Episcopal wasn’t particularly pleased with last winter’s fourth-place finish. Higgins didn’t play last year due to injury, but two active starters, point guard Margaux Paolino and forward Lily Kuntz, also graduated from the 2015-16 roster along with reserve guard Courtnie Williamson. Paolino and Williamson are both now Division I field hockey players.

Even so, the Churchwomen have returned a solid core of multi-year varsity players, and they have good overall height and a number of perimeter shooters.

Longtime EA skipper Chuck Simmonds noted, “Our guards are probably where we have some inexperience right now because we graduated a good amount at the guard spot, but I’m pleased with the way they’ve been leading the team so far.”

Asked specifically about facing Springside Chestnut Hill, he said, “I didn’t get a chance to see them at all, so I only knew the personnel from the standpoint of who they had coming back from last year.”

The Blue Devils indeed have a new look this season, as Coach Paul pointed out.

“We have only one senior, we have four transfers and three of them start,” he explained. “We have an eighth-grader getting some experience in there [forward Maya Gerlach], and one of our better guards from last year, Emily McNesby, is a junior who is just ready to come back after a soccer injury. We have a lot of moving parts right now.”

The three transfer students who start are Seawright, Rogers, and junior guard Joelle Bridges, and Burns and Kniezewski also took the court for the beginning of the Episcopal encounter.

An opening trey by EA’s Dirks was matched by a converted rebound and free throw by Seawright to make it 3-3, but the after that came a three-and-a-half-minute span during which the Blue Devils were limited to a pair of free throws while the Churchwomen fired 15 points to go up 18-5.

The hosts had gotten two three-pointers apiece from Dirks and McNamara, all shot from the right wing. Even later in the game, the Blue Devils would frequently give the EA markswomen too much room to operate.

With two minutes left in the opening quarter, the visitors’ field goal drought was ended with a midrange jumper by their fourth transfer student, DeAngelis, who had come in off the bench. After that, it would be another six minutes before SCH struck again from the floor, but fortunately EA’s scoring pace slowed and after the first frame ended at 21-7 the hosts only added one point to their lead by the middle of the second round (a 15-point gap at 25-10).

Coming in off the bench, Rogers scored from the paint and Davis cashed in on a breakaway, bringing Springside Chestnut Hill back within one basket of a single-digit deficit (25-14) and causing Episcopal to call time-out with 3:21 to go in the half. Late in the second quarter, two lay-ups by freshman guard Kathleen Anderson helped the Churchwomen stretch their lead back to 15 points for the intermission, 31-16.

SCH’s Paul had been shuttling players in and out of the game briskly.

“We want everybody to be a part of it,” he explained. “When you’ve been working hard in practice you deserve playing time – we want team effort.”

However, the Blue Devils were never able to recover from Episcopal’s early charge.

“It’s important to get the good start,” Simmonds said. “I liked the way that we showed some energy and got out early.”

As for maintaining a comfortable lead later on, EA’s mentor remarked, “We’re cognizant of trying to have good possessions, and we want to play good defense to give ourselves opportunities at the other end.”

In round three SCH experienced another field-goal drought, netting just one free throw over the first four minutes as Episcopal jacked the lead up over 20 points, to 39-17. The Blue Devils recovered a little ground with a couple of buckets from Seawright, then Clark popped in a three-pointer that made it 41-24 early in the final minute. EA junior Katie Weaver matched that triple to send the hosts into the final frame with a 20-point cushion.

The visitors put together a little 6-2 spurt at the start of the fourth quarter with two free throws by Clark and a successful drive and a pair of foul shots by Davis. The last three-point baskets of the day by EA’s McNamara and Dirks quickly spread the gap to more than 20 points once more (52-30), then two Episcopal field goals from closer range locked in the final score.

“We’re still trying to figure out who our leaders are on the floor,” SCH’s Paul summed up. “We had some good moments of playing defense and sharing the ball on offense, but overall we have a lot of work to do.”