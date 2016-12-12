GFS hosts Shipley in FSL squash showdown

by Tom Utescher

The unofficial Friends Schools League championship match in squash took place at the Germantown Cricket Club last Tuesday, when the only two FSL member schools with full-fledged varsity teams in the sport squared off. The host Germantown Friends Tigers, regrouping after graduating four players from last year’s line-up, fell 7-2 to the visiting Gators of Shipley School, but GFS pleased the home crowd by winning the number one and two matches on the main court at GCC. Senior Jack Lentz prevailed 3-2 in the top spot, while Tommy Fournaris, a freshman who has moved over from Penn Charter, took the number two match in straight games.

However, by the time Germantown wrapped up the first of those wins, Shipley’s success farther down the ladder was propelling the Gators toward the team victory.

The Tigers had three 10th graders competing in the number three through six matches. In the third flight James Nalle bowed to visitor Zach Bradlow, 11-1, 11-2, 11-7, and in the sixth spot Jacob Sternberg-Sher succumbed to Drew Rodack of the Gators, 11-2, 11-8, 11-8.

The third sophomore, Michael Harrity, was able to extend his contest into a fourth game before Shipley number five Chase Brandow prevailed, 11-6, 11-7, 10-12, 11-3. Inserted amongst the grouping of Tiger 10th graders was junior number four Eli Eisenstein, who gave way to guest Teddy Eill, 11-0, 11-4, 11-7.

At number seven, Elliot Barr of GFS fell to Shipley’s Will Bullitt, 11-0, 11-2, 11-5, and Barr’s senior classmate, Jake Schwartz, was defeated in the ninth flight, 11-4, 11-6, 11-6, by Dylan Panichello of the Gators. The lone freshman in the Germantown Friends line-up, Henry Ruger, wound up on the wrong end of a four-gamer against Dillon Howard, who won the number eight bout, 11-5, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7.

One of the four seniors who played for GFS last year, Calvin McCafferty, has gone on to Yale University after holding down the number one spot for the Tigers. Lentz ordinarily played the second spot, although he had a go at number one last January when McCafferty was away at the British Junior Open.

Lentz (who will attend the U.S. Naval Academy) was expected to move up to top gun for the 2016-17 campaign, but until relatively recently few GFS squash fans could’ve foreseen who would fill the second spot. The team’s new arrival, Fournaris, earned that role after already playing for the Penn Charter varsity as an eighth-grader last winter.

Last Tuesday, Fournaris received some resistance from Shipley’s Fitz Dougherty, but still closed out his match in three games, 11-6, 11-7, 11-9.

While Shipley number one Maxwell Orr tried to adjust to the pace established early by Lentz in the number one bout, the Tiger senior took the first two games of the marquee match, 11-5, 11-7. Lentz rolled his ankle during the third round and had to leave the court briefly, returning only to have his Gator guest go on to win the game, 11-6.

Orr went out to a 9-3 lead in the fourth frame, and although Lentz dug in and won another five points, Orr prevailed, 11-8, tying the match at two games all. Shipley’s premier player carried that momentum over into the early minutes of game five, earning a 4-1 advantage.

Lentz then began to work his way back into it. With his ailing ankle, he seemed not to be able to reliably execute the drops and dinks that were successful for him earlier in the contest. Now, he stayed back and kept the ball along the walls, ringing up seven straight points to pull even at 4-4 and then move ahead to an 8-4 lead.

The two players then traded points until a match point arrived for Lentz at 10-6. On the top Tiger’s next serve, Orr returned the ball low into the tin, and the last individual match of the afternoon ended with a Germantown Friends victory.