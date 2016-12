Theresa Katz, 15, a Germantown Friends School student and Chestnut Hill resident, performed with the Lower Merion Symphony Orchestra on Sunday Dec. 4, at Welsh Valley Middle School in Narberth. Katz began her violin studies at the age of 4 and piano at the age of 3. She studies piano at the Nelly Berman School of Music and violin with Paul Arnold (Philadelphia Orchestra) and is an avid squash and tennis player.