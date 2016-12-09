SLIDESHOW: Adopt-a-Pet

GET HOLLY FOR CHRISTMAS: This is Holly. She was found near Einstein Hospital without a tail. She is a 1-2 year old dilute calico female who is sweet but tired from her time in the streets. She is tested and fully vetted and would love a home for the holidays. Contact BrendasCatRescue at 215-872-1636.
BLUE-EYED BEAUTY: Laura is a sweet young terrier cross with stunning ice blue eyes. She was found hungry on the streets but must have belonged to someone at one point for she is house trained and sits when asked. Laura could use some good meals and loads of TLC! Laura is vaccinated and will be spayed. Email Adopt@acctphilly.org.
STAG & DOE Night Cat Adoptions will take place Wednesday evenings, Dec. 14 & 21, 6 – 9 p.m., at Bone Appetite, 8517 Germantown Ave. Sponsored by Bone Appetite and Brenda’s Cat Rescue. More details at www.brendascatrescue.org.