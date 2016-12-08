Local caregivers are ‘Super Stars’

Human Touch Home Care, Ltd. in Flourtown recently instituted a Super Star Caregiver Award. Nominations for this award are made solely by the company’s clients, who are asked to describe how their caregiver from Human Touch Home Care has made a positive impact on their lives and in the life of their loved one.

Two caregivers in our community, Lucille McIntosh of Mt. Airy and Regina Durant of Oak Lane, are among the first recipients of this award. Bess Wray, owner and founder of HTHC, Ltd., hopes that shining a light on these Super Stars will be an inspiration to other caregivers, both family members and professionals.

In her nomination letter the daughter of Regina’s client wrote, “From the moment Regina walked through the door of my house, I knew our lives would be changed forever. When I think of Regina, I think of words like caring, loving, gentle, and dedicated … Regina’s smile, her soft spoken words and her sense of humor all reflect her love for my mom.”

The son of Lucille’s client wrote, “She is kind and understanding of our situation with my mother … Lucy really cares, and that is the key.”

More Super Star Award testimonials are available at www.humantouchhomecareltd.com

For more information, contact Bess Wray at 215-233-0676. Human Touch Home Care, Ltd. is a Pa. licensed nonmedical home care company serving families in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties and surrounding areas.