Mary Lee L. Cope, community volunteer

Mary Lee Lowry Cope, 91, formerly of Chestnut Hill, a longtime community volunteer, died Nov. 23, after a brief illness at Cathedral Village in Andorra.

Mrs. Cope was instrumental in establishing major fundraising events in the area, including Super Sunday, the Germantown Friends School Craft Show, the Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show and the Highlands Craft Show.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show was the first of its kind, becoming the prototype for subsequent national and international craft shows.

She was active on the Women’s Committees of The Academy of Natural Sciences, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and Highlands Historical House.

She was a champion for artists and craftsmen, devoting her time and energy to showcasing their work, bringing attention to their talents and elevating the status of craft.

A lifelong resident of Philadelphia, she graduated from Germantown Friends School, and received an associates degree from Bradford Junior College.

She is survived by a son, William Lowry; daughters Nancy Lowry, and Susan Lowry; and four grandchildren. Her husbands, William C. Lowry and Paul M. Cope, and a son, Christopher M. Lowry, preceded her in death.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, the Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting, 20 E. Mermaid Lane. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood or the ACLU. – WF