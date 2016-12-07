Letters: December 7

Meyer profile a fitting tribute

The article on Morris Arboretum Executive Director Paul Meyer (Dec. 1) is a much-deserved tribute.

Arriving in Philadelphia almost 15 years ago, a retired pastor and health professional, I found the arboretum only a short drive from home. As a volunteer education guide, the arboretum offered me beauty, rest, usefulness, and new friends. Out visitor education section was stimulating and afforded a sense of new learning.

While out in the garden guiding a visitor tour, it was not surprising to see Director Meyer capturing a lovely specimen or view with his camera. It was both educational and a pleasure to catch an occasional tour led by him. Each year, the arboretum as a public garden affords the community new ways to see, feel, enjoy and learn about nature. It’s the best medicine!

Angela Archer

Chestnut Hill

West Bells Mill is dangerous and needs attention

The following letter was sent to member of the Chestnut Hill community Association’s various physical division committees, the Philadelphia Streets Department, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Councilwoman Cindy Bass and other West Bells Mill Road homeowners.

As a longtime resident of West Bells Mill Road and as a member of the Community Association board of directors, I would like to again call attention to the hazards of this roadway. This situation is far from new, yet it continues to go unattended. Come rain or snow, it becomes the crash up derby site for motorists and residents alike. Not many years ago, a school bus of children overturned, but still no response from either the city or state. It is a major disaster waiting to happen each and every day.

During the space of two mornings, Nov. 29 and 30, four separate major vehicle crashes occurred, requiring a significant presence of city fire, rescue and police personnel. Motorists were tied up for more than an hour as the damaged vehicles were removed and injured drivers were transported to Chestnut Hill Hospital. Surrounding private properties were damaged as well. The culprit is speed and slippery road surfaces.

In many of the surrounding suburban communities, hazardous road surfaces are notched, reducing slippery surfaces and reducing speed. At a minimum, why can’t that approach be used on West Bells Mill Road? Such a minimum approach would lower the costs of fire rescue and police required when multiple accidents occur and might well save lives.

This problem has gone on forever, and no serious attention has been paid to it. Will it take another overturned school bus or a loss of life to get the attention it deserves? Our city Streets Department and state road safety officials surely know of this problem and yet to no avail. Let’s not wait for a serious wake-up call before this hazardous condition gets the attention it most seriously deserves.

John McMeekin

Chestnut Hill

Mosley exhibit at Woodmere a must see

As a community, so much of what we do overlaps especially because so many of us support each other and strive to cooperate in making Chestnut Hill and our abutting neighborhoods great places to be and as a result many of us have made friends and acquaintances far beyond our boundaries.

I was reminded of this while helping with sign-ins at the Woodmere Art Museum for the Chestnut Hill Holiday House Tour. Currently Woodmere has an exhibition of the photos of the photography of John W. Mosley, an important 20th century photojournalist who captured the vitality of the African American community in Philadelphia.

At a time when we have been assaulted by so much hatred and bigotry, we need so badly to understand and respect each other no matter our background, race, religion or culture. To help with that I would encourage people to see this exhibit. It brings to light the very common humanity that we all share and thus our yearning for respect and dignity. Those of us who’ve seen this exhibit were really moved by these photos. Besides, you’ll see what a terrific place Woodmere is … if you don’t already know.

If you can add information or stories to this historic exhibit Woodmere wants to hear from you and you can do this at woodmereartmuseum.org.

Marie Lachat

Chestnut Hill