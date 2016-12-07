James J. Duffin, city housing official

James John “Jim” Duffin, 88, a Philadelphia housing advocate and orchid grower, died Saturday, Nov. 26, of congestive heart failure at his home in Mt. Airy.

Mr. Duffin was the chief executive officer of the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation from 1977 to his retirement in 1983. He joined PHDC when the agency was founded in 1966 and participated in the design and implantation of its program for rehabilitation and new construction of housing for low and moderate income families in Philadelphia.

Raised in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia, he was a graduate of Northeast Catholic High School and St. Joseph’s University, where he was active in a number of student organizations and was editor of the student newspaper. He remained active in St. Joseph’s affairs after graduation, serving as class fundraiser and also on the Board of Governors of the university’s Alumni Association.

After serving in the Army from 1953 to1955, he took over the family business, John J. Duffin Inc., a stonework and excavation company when both of his parents died suddenly. Assuming the role as head of the business and the family at the age of 25 was not an easy task, and though he had summer jobs with his father’s business as a high school and college student, he was unable to continue the business and liquidated it in 1955.

Mr. Duffin joined the FHA in 1955 as a construction aide and advanced to construction analyst, reporting directly to the chief underwriter when he left in 1966. He did costing work for single family houses as well as large projects such as the Society Hill Towers and the Hopkinson House. While at FHA, he served as president of Local 2011 of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFL-CIO).

From 1954 to 1961, he was active with Philadelphia Catholic Housing Council, and from 1965 to 1968 he was a member and officer of the Catholic Community Relations Council, which sought to promote racial and ethnic harmony and justice. He was appointed to the Cardinal’s Commission on Human Relations in 1974.

Mr. Duffin started at PHDC in 1966 as a construction and rehabilitation analyst and later development packager. He became acting general manager in 1972 and director of operations in 1974. By the time he left PHDC was negotiating and administering contracts in excess of $50 million for the rehabilitation of vacant buildings, administrating a $600,000 seed-money fund to non-profits for subsidized housing Mr. Duffin was forced to retire in 1982 due to a heart attack.

In retirement, he continued to remain active in the housing field and shared his expertise as a volunteer on a number of nonprofit boards. He was a member and secretary of the board of the Lutheran Housing and Development Corporation from 1985 to 1990.He served as chair of the Housing and Education Committee of the United Way of Southeastern Pennsylvania from 1985 to 1987 and was on the boards of the Community Development Corporation (1984–1987), Philadelphia Council for Community Advancement (1988–1990), and Community Ventures, Inc. (1990–1992).

Mr. Duffin’s second passion – orchids – developed in his retirement. His wife, Lois, started growing orchids in 1979 and her passion was quickly taken up by Mr. Duffin in the decade that followed. In 1990 his wife formed Lois Duffin Orchids to buy and sell orchids as well as offer plant care. Mr. Duffin joined in and developed a keen knowledge of the plants and different varieties. With his wife, he served on the board of the Greater Philadelphia Orchid Society and the Delaware Valley Orchid Council. He submitted plants for judging at the New York Orchid Show and the Philadelphia Flower Show, and in 1993 Mr. Duffin won the Philadelphia Horticultural Society’s best orchid in the show award.

In addition to his wife, Lois; he is survived by daughters Josefa M. and Angela; sons Neil, Sean D.and James M.; a brother, John P. Duffin; sisters Eleanor Driscoll, Jane M., David and Regina H.; and a grandson. He was predeceased by his son Martin and sister Sr. Helen Marita, IHM.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 3 at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in Mt. Airy. Interment was at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Social Services of Philadelphia or to Camilla Hall, Immaculata, PA. — WF