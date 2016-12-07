Crime Report: One sexual assault, one auto theft and one theft from vehicle

Posted on by Contributor

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2016.

Nov. 30. Theft from vehicle. A man told police that at approximately 9:30 a.m. he parked his car in the parking lot on the unit block of West Bells Mill Road. When he returned at 12:02 p.m., he discovered that the rear left door was broken. Taken were various men’s and women’s clothing valued at approximately $300.

Dec. 1. Auto Theft one unit block of Highland Street. A man told police that he parked his car and when he returned around noon, he discovered that his 2011 Toyota blue Prius was stolen. The vehicle is valued at $20,000.

Dec. 1. Sexual assault on the 7700 block of Stenton Ave. A woman told police that at approximately 7:30 p.m., a man, who she hired to give her a massage, put his hand on her vagina and asked her “Can I do anything else?” The woman said, “No” and jumped up. Then the man left his number and walked out.

Summary: Three crime for the week – one sexual assault, one auto theft and one theft from vehicle.

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410. For more information call the 14th District Police Headquarters at 215-686-3388.

Captain’s town hall meeting • Dec. 20 • 6 p.m. • 14th District Headquarters • 43 W. Haines St.

Capt. Sekou Kinebrew invites the community to attend his monthly town hall meeting. This is a great opportunity to talk to the captain about any concerns or questions you may have in your neighborhood.


...