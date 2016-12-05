Look for a deeper PC girls’ hoop squad

by Tom Utescher

A number of Inter-Ac girls’ basketball teams have been impacted by graduation losses, and Penn Charter is aiming to be a franchise that can successfully regroup and improve its standing in the league. In addition to returning veterans in the senior through sophomore classes, a large influx of freshmen includes some players who appear to be varsity-ready right now and could give the Quakers a more potent bench than they’ve enjoyed in recent seasons.

In the 2015-16 campaign Charter placed third in the Inter-Ac League with a record of 8-4. Seeded second for the Pennsylvania Independent Schools championships and thereby earning a first-round bye, Penn Charter saw its season end abruptly in the quarterfinal round of the tournament, where it was upset by number seven Abington Friends. The PC players stashed their sneakers with an overall record of 17-10.

From that team, the Quakers graduated forward Taylor Zahairagunn and two guards who had been playing varsity ball for PC since they were eighth-graders, Hannah Fox and Ayanna Matthews. Fox concluded her career as the program’s all-time leading scorer, and now plays for Amherst College.

Back for his second season as head coach at Penn Charter is Joe Maguire, who previously led another Inter-Ac ballclub, Springside Chestnut Hill Academy. Lindsay Tueber and Amber Gooden return as assistants, and are joined this winter by Fran Costello, who has just finished his fourth season as an assistant coach for the PC football team.

Despite their graduation losses, the Quakers can still rely on a band of experienced varsity athletes.

Forward Mireyah Davis and guard Lexi Hnatkowsky are both returning starters from last season and are fourth-year varsity players. It’s the third year on PC’s top team for imposing senior forward Julie Webb and junior guard Grace Stansfield.

Forwards Abby Cohen and Mary Jane McGlinchey add depth to Charter’s senior class, but Stansfield is the only junior on the roster. Sophomore guard Emma Maley logged a lot of minutes last year, though, and her classmate Abby Manion, a forward, saw a bit of varsity action.

The freshmen are the best-represented class in Penn Charter’s varsity/JV program. Three of them, guards Kait Carter, Lizzie McLaughlin, and Carmen Williams, played regularly alongside the established varsity athletes in the Gwynedd Mercy Academy Summer League.

The other ninth-graders are forwards Hayley Hunt and Troi Rutherford and guards Mackenzie McDonough and Sophie Stevens.

Although they still had a scrimmage ahead on their schedule, the Quakers played an official game last Tuesday, taking down two-time defending Friends Schools League champion Friends Central, 48-27. The Phoenix, also rebuilding after significant graduation losses, scored the last seven points of the first quarter, but only after PC put up the first 19.

From a 29-12 halftime tally, the Quakers cruised to victory behind a 16-point performance by Hnatkowsky (five rebounds), three assists) and outputs of nine and eight points, respectively, from Davis (10 rebounds, three assists) and Webb (six rebounds, two assists).

Maley provided seven points and four assists, and Charter also marked down four assists for Carter, who scored four points and pulled three rebounds.