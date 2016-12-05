Forfeits cost SCH in wrestling opener

by Tom Utescher

At home for their season opener last Wednesday afternoon, the wrestlers of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy won more than half of the matches by pin, but visiting Academy of the New Church left with a 48-30 meet victory.

That was because matches only took place in eight of the 14 weight classes and the SCH Blue Devils forfeited at the other six spots, handing the Lions a 36-point windfall without a drop of sweat hitting the mat. All of SCH’s points came from its five pins, while ANC supplemented the points it derived from forfeits with one pin and two decisions.

For the non-league meet (which was also ANC’s opener), three juniors were missing from the line-up for second-year SCH head coach Ed Dingley. Jordan Bell was away on a school trip to Cuba, while Myles Hugee and Sean McCann were temporarily sidelined with injuries. Work conflicts have prevented alumnus Dan Gallagher (’11) from returning as assistant coach for the team, and that job has been filled by Luke Bernetich, a new arrival in the Philly area who wrestled during high school in his native Maryland.

Because several ANC lightweights needed to leave early for another school activity, it was decided to start the meet with the 106 lb. match, and here the Lions picked up their first forfeit. The Blue Devils quickly evened the score thanks to sophomore 113-pounder Simon Kioko, who scored a takedown and two back points before turning ANC freshman Declan Williams a second time and pinning him with 23 seconds left in the opening period.

The same thing happened at the next two weights, with the Lions collecting a forfeit at 120, and SCH then getting the six points back at 126 lbs., where sophomore Luke Prucell pinned visiting ninth-grader Sean Frost with 26 ticks to go in the first round.

New Church notched its lone pin of the afternoon right at the end of the first round in the 132 lb. contest, with senior Jimmy Wang matting SCH 10th-grader Victor Jones to put the visitors up 18-12 in the meet score.

The home team then roared back to take a 30-18 lead in the team tally with pins at 138, 145, and 152 lbs.

First, freshman Marco Goldberg scored mostly through takedowns as he went up 4-0 in the first period and then led visiting sophomore Matt Thygeson 8-1 at the end of the second. After tacking on a few more points at the beginning of the third frame, Goldberg got his pin with 27 seconds elapsed.

Five takedowns and three-back points gave Springside Chestnut Hill junior Kyle Williams a 13-1 lead early in the second period before he pinned ANC freshman Nandin Rhodes with 1:14 still on the clock. The 152 lb. match was decided in a single period, as Andrew Cramer of the home team matted fellow junior Charlie Wynn of the visiting side in 53 seconds.

The Blue Devils had put 18 hard-earned points on the scoreboard, but then they gave 18 back in just a few seconds, since they had no one to oppose ANC grapplers at 160, 170, and 182 lbs.

Now back in the lead, 36-30, New Church would receive another SCH forfeit right at the end in the 285 lb. class, so the Lions were guaranteed to finish with no fewer than 42 points. However, if the Blue Devils could pick up pins at 195 and 225, they could tie the score at 42-42 and then see which of the official tie breaker criteria would apply to this particular situation.

As the 195 lb. contest unfolded, it appeared unlikely that either SCH senior Michael Spirito or ANC senior Bryson McCurdy would be able to engineer a win by fall. Taken down early, Spirito recovered and led 6-4 at the end of the first period, but McCurdy held a 9-8 edge after the second round.

From a neutral (standing) start in the third stanza Spirito went up 10-9 with a takedown less than 30 seconds in, but later on McCurdy escaped and regulation time ended with a 10-10 tally. A one-minute overtime period ensued, and the Lions senior scored a takedown to prevail, 12-10.

Junior Sean Edling would be the last Blue Devil to take the mat, facing ANC’s senior 225, Brayden Boyesen. The visiting wrestler carried a 6-4 edge out of the second period and started the third in the bottom position. After Boyesen completed a reversal nearly a minute into the period, Edling escaped to make it 5-8, but the last points went to the ANC man, who chalked up a takedown with 15 seconds to go.

If Springside Chestnut Hill had been able to win by pin in both the 195 and 225 lb. classes and tie the meet score, the breaker would’ve gone its way. The first of the criteria listed in the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) rulebook states that the team with the least number of unsportsmanlike conduct points would be declared the winner, and the one unsportsmanlike conduct call made during the meet went against ANC.