CHC game will benefit veterans

Paying respect and honoring those who have put their lives on the line for their country, the Chestnut Hill College women’s basketball team and Department of Athletics will host a Military Appreciation Night during the Griffins’ December 7 (7:00 p.m.) contest versus the University of Bridgeport; a date which also marks the historic 75th Anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

“We are really excited, both as a team and school, to have this Military Appreciation Night because it gives us an opportunity to thank and recognize those men and women who have, and are currently, serving our country,” stated Chestnut Hill College Head Women’s Basketball Coach Mike West. “It is fitting to play on the 75th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor because it provides a backdrop for the game and creates an opportunity for not only my team but everyone involved to remember a major event in our country’s history.”

Benefitting the Philadelphia Veterans House and military veterans in the local and College communities, the Military Appreciation Night will include a stirring presentation of our National Anthem – featuring a donated, court-sized American flag from Metropolitan Flag & Banner -, a halftime veteran recognition, and a “Coat and Can” drive (all non-perishable food items will be accepted). A variety of giveaways and memorabilia sales will be available to all in attendance.

Junior guard Caroline Gehring (New Suffolk, N.Y.), a daughter, granddaughter, and niece of naval veterans, has been integral in the planning of the event. “As a team we decided that this would be a great opportunity to give back to our veterans. They have risked their lives so that we can enjoy the freedoms of our country. We have depended on them to keep our country safe and free so it is only right to give back to them,” offered Gehring.

Coach West expressed, “Our team is also looking forward to getting out in the community to do service with local veterans when we go make breakfast at a homeless shelter for veterans, take coats and canned foods to the shelter and visit the VA hospital to spend some time with veterans. We hope it’s a memorable night not only for the veterans but the entire community.”

Those wishing to donate to the evening can do so by contacting Chestnut Hill College Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Mike West at westm@chc.edu or 215-242-7745.