Is your crock pot spying on you? Ask an expert at Historical Society this Saturday

First Saturday: Ask the Expert Series

When: Saturday, December 3, 1:30 pm

Where: Chestnut Hill Historical Society

8708 Germantown Avenue

In the new world of “The Internet of Things,” almost any device or household appliance is being reimagined and reinvented. Internet-connectivity is the main objective. Crockpots, dishwashers, microwaves, lamps, baby monitors, refrigerators, and more can be controlled and monitored from your smartphone.

The possibilities are endless, but what can you do to prevent the wrong hands from gaining control? If you think unsecured internet-connected devices are nowhere to be found in your home, think again.

Tim Ehling is our expert with more than 11 years building, managing, and maintaining computers and networks for private schools, non-profit organizations, and small/medium businesses.

Bring your questions about how to become as safe and secure as possible in this “Cyber Age.” Find out whether major brands are less hackable. Learn about what to look out for when saving a password or your credit card information online.

Research in the CHHS Archives is free for everyone during First Saturday hours from 1: – 3 p.m.