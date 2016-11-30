Holiday House Tour: A chance to tour the Hill’s most historic homes decorated for the season

by Sue Ann Rybak

One of the highlights of celebrating the holidays on the Hill is the Chestnut Hill Community Association’s annual Christmas-Holiday House Tour. Now in its 23rd year, the event has become a cherished holiday tradition for many residents. It’s a great way to kick-off the holidays and reconnect with family and friends. The glimmering Christmas lights, red ribbons and smell of pine needles wafting through the air is sure to make anyone smile – even The Grinch.

The self-guided tour features five historic homes decorated by professional designers and home owners. This year’s tour will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Helen Phillips, chair of the Christmas- Holiday House Committee, said one of things that is unique about the Chestnut Hill Christmas-Holiday house tour “are the efforts of the local business people and designers to create holiday decorations that reflect the spirit of the homeowner.”

Laura Lucas, president of the Chestnut Hill Community Association (CHCA), said the tour – thanks to the generosity of the homeowners – gives visitors an opportunity to experience Chestnut Hill’s magnificent architecture and get a rare glimpse inside beautifully restored historically-relevant homes.

Volunteer John Phillips, who is on the Christmas-Holiday House Tour Committee, talked to the Local about the five historic houses, most named for the families that had them built.

“The Leamy House was designed by the renowned Philadelphia firm of Cope and Stewardson,” John Phillips said. “It is a stunning example of the early 20th Century Georgian Revival architecture, inspired by the 18th century Neo-Classical English and American Colonial designs. In the 1980s, the house was repurposed as a condominium.

“The Jennings House, which has served as the home of the Head of School of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy for decades, is a Norman farmhouse design built in 1921. The architecture firm of Willing, Sims & Talbutt, designed a number of alterations on the property in 1928.

“The Hecksher House, which was built in 1975, incorporates the low-pitched hip roofs, recessed entry, asymmetrical facade, and strong horizontal lines typical of mid century modern design. The use of natural materials such as shiplap wood and fieldstone harkens back to the Arts and Crafts influence of the Prairie Style.

“The Westleigh House, was built in 1865 by developer Charles Taylor. It was the longtime home of Democratic Ex-Mayor Richard Vaux. The home is one of the last Classic Revival homes built in Chestnut Hill.

“The Disston House was built in the popular Gothic Revival Style,” he said. parking lot. In 1889, William Disston, son of the powerful Disston Saw Company. In 1954, it was sold to Chestnut Hill Hospital and used for various institutional functions.

“In 1980, the house faced demolition to build a parking lot. Intervention by the Historical Society saved the property, and in 1992 it was leased to preservationists Bob and Pattie Handwerk, for a comprehensive rehabilitation.”

Lucas said the first “Chestnut Hill Community Association House Tour started in 1978. At the time it was called “Art & Design,” and consisted of a single home that was transformed into a designer’s dream and was open for tours three weeks in the fall.”

“It’s amazing to think that our tour is in its 23rd year,” she said. “It only comes together due to a dedicated team of volunteers who are passionate about showcasing the rich architectural gems we have in the area. We’re delighted that so many people consider this event the start of the holiday season. We’re pleased to be able to show how Hillers decorate these one of a kind homes for the holidays.”

Helen Phillips said this year there are three registration locations available: The Hill Company, 8040 Germantown Ave. the Wissahickon Inn, (Springside-Chestnut Hill Academy), 500 W. Willow Grove Ave. and the Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave.

Ryan Rosenbaum, executive director of the CHCA, said the house tour “supports activities and the programs that are channeled through the Chestnut Hill Community Association Office.”

“Essentially when people in the community attend the Christmas-Holiday House Tour, that money is funneled back into the community and effects the quality of life in Chestnut Hill,” he said. “One of the great values of this program is that the participates of the Christmas Holiday House Tour can stay in Chestnut Hill for lunch and for dinner and are able to receive great discounts from many of the establishments in the neighborhood. This is just another perk of supporting Chestnut Hill.”

He said while parking is free in Chestnut Hill Parking Foundation lots on Saturday, there is a “major parking issue at Woodmere Museum which will severely limit the parking available.” He added that there will be signage near the museum directing people to Chestnut Hill College’s Sugar Loaf Estate across the street.

“We strongly encourage people to cross the street with caution after parking,” Rosenbaum said.

He added that there will be ample parking on the campus of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, 500 W. Willow Grove Ave. in Chestnut Hill.

Tickets cost $45 for CHCA members and $50 for non-CHCA members. Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at www.chestnuthill.org, on the day of the tour or by calling 215-248-8810.