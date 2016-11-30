Helen C. Lucas, a longtime Chestnut Hill resident and loving mother and grandmother, passed away on November 10, 2016 of natural causes. She was 99 years young and lived independently at the Hill House Apartments. Born in Vincennes, Indiana, Mrs. Lucas was the second of eight children born to Madge (née Berry) and Alfred Clinton. Mrs. Lucas graduated from Indiana University in 1940, where she met her late husband of 56 years, Dr. Clarence A. Lucas, Jr. Mrs. Lucas graduated with a B.A. and worked as an English teacher for many years. Mrs. Lucas was an avid reader and lover of poetry and, above all, treasured time with her family. Mrs. Lucas is survived by her daughter, Dr. Lynn M. Lucas-Fehm; son-in-law, David M. Fehm; and grandchildren: Sarah, Colleen, and Patrick.