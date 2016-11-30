Crime Report: Two thefts and one theft from vehicle

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Nov. 20 to 26.

Nov. 22. Theft on the 200 block of West Gravers Lane. A homeowner told police that an unknown person stole one decorative lawn urn. The item is valued at $1,000. She told police she noticed it missing on Nov. 16 around 5 p.m.

Nov. 22. Theft on the 7700 block of Germantown Avenue. An employee told police that on Nov. 21 at approximately 3:47 p.m., an unknown man stole four hair dryers. The items are valued at $150.

Nov. 26. Theft from vehicle on the 9200 block of Germantown Ave. Owner parked vehicle at 10:40 a.m., when she returned at 5:30 p.m., the following items were missing: one Gateway laptop valued at $900, one Galaxy Tablet valued at $350, one tan purse containing one Michael Kors watch valued at $350. The driver side key hole was broken. Total value of items missing or damaged is $1,840.

Summary: Three crimes for the week – two thefts and one theft from vehicle.

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410. For more information call the 14th District Police Headquarters at 215-686-3388.

Community Crime Meeting (PSA 4) • Dec. 4 • 7 p.m. • Water Tower Recreation Center • 200 E. Hartwell Lane

Find out what the status of crime is in your neighborhood. This is a great opportunity to talk one-on-one with an officer assigned to your neighborhood. For more information go to www.phillypolice.com/districts/14th/index.html


