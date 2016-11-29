Police seek suspects in Fresh Market vandalism

Police are looking for two men in connection with anti-Trump vandalism at the Chestnut Hill Fresh Market, 8200 Germantown Ave.

The suspects were captured on the store’s video cameras at approximately 12:10 a.m. on the morning of November 25. One suspect, after spraying several black lines on various parts of the store’s exterior, wrote “F— Trump” near the store’s main entrance.

The damage to the store was estimated at between $3,000 and $10,000.

Police issued the following descriptions:

Suspect 1, who had the spray paint can: A white male, 20-30 years-of-age, 6’0″, medium build, wearing a blue hooded jacket, gray pants and black shoes.

Suspect 2: A white male, 30-40 years-of-age, thin build, reddish hair, wearing a blue blazer, tan pants, blue scarf, black shoes and carrying a wine glass.

Anyone with information about the crime or suspects should call Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.

Police video is here.