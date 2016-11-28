GFS distance ace Dahl is First Team All-State

by Tom Utescher

Without prior notice, Nick Dahl recently learned through a school-wide announcement at Germantown Friends that he was one of 10 cross country runners who’d been named to the 2016 All-State First Team by the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association.

This was indeed a lofty honor for the Yale-bound GFS senior, since the field of runners under consideration for the honor came not only from other small schools and independent institutions, but also from the largest public high schools across the commonwealth. In other words, a true “all-state” team like few others.

Individuals from Cardinal O’Hara, Council Rock North, and Souderton High School were the only other southeastern Pennsylvania athletes on the list, although in major races this fall, Dahl had encountered almost all of the other first-team honorees.

“Pennsylvania had some particularly strong runners this year, and I was fortunate enough to race a lot of those top kids,” he said. “I had a good sense of where I was among those top runners this cross country season, but it’s still a great honor to be recognized as part of that group.”

Dahl led a deep Germantown Friends team to championships in the Friends Schools League and in the Pa. Independent Schools Athletic Association in 2015 and again this year. In the long-running George School Invitational, he won easily this September with a time of 15 minutes, 23 seconds, the top time in the state at the time. Among a much larger and more talented field at Lehigh University on October 1, Dahl won the high-level “Brown” race on a rainy morning, recording a personal best time of 15:16.

Not surprisingly, he excels in distance events on the track, as well. The defending PAIS champion in the 1600-meter event, Dahl had already been the Friends Schools League champion in the 800, 1600, and 3200 as a freshman. In the spring of his sophomore year, he finished third behind two older runners in the two-mile run at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals, establishing a PR of 9:01.81.

Asked if he has a favorite between cross country and track, Dahl gave a typically thoughtful answer.

He remarked, “I like the training in cross country; we’re down in the Wissahickon [in Fairmount Park] and it’s gorgeous in the fall. But I like races on the track a little bit better.”

While the difficulty of cross country courses can vary widely, he noted, “It’s all equal on the track, you run your time and you know exactly where you are.”

Even with the masterful performances he’s given in individual events, the races he’s enjoyed most of all are the track relays, where he has also turned in some of his best times.

“I just think that brings out the best in my racing,” he said. “I was really proud when we got All-American in the DMR [distance medley relay] at Outdoor Nationals last spring.”

Dahl ran the 1600-meter anchor leg at that meet, where he was preceded by Grayson Hepp (GFS ’16) and his classmates Eli Schwemler and Jonnie Plass in the 1200, 400, and 800 meter sections.

Dahl began running cross country and track in the sixth grade, and had some family background coming into it. His father, Michael, played football at Stanford, but his mother, Cynthia, was an accomplished high school runner, participating in New Jersey’s Meet of Champions before going on to run track for a year at Yale.

At GFS, first-year track and cross country coach Conrad Haber has gotten off to a good start in carrying on the legacy left by Rob Hewitt, who had begun building up the Tigers’ program more than a decade earlier.

“Rob Hewitt made it a dominant program and created a culture that made kids want to be part of the team,” Dahl explained. “I think at GFS there’s a good balance of working very hard when that’s required, and also being able to have a lot of fun together.

“Every few years,” he continued, “a new group comes through and sort of redefines what the team looks like. There’s a lot of competition and a lot of pride, so no one takes their place on the team for granted.”

He said that he became close to Hepp, who’s a year older and is now running at New York University.

“We meshed well together, because I’m pretty serious and I think I benefitted from the joviality he brought to the team,” Dahl said.

In the classroom, the current GFS senior said, “I’m definitely a math and science guy.”

Of course, running is a sport of numbers, and Dahl relishes that.

“I’ll monitor my heart rate throughout the day, keep track of all of my training mileage,” he revealed. “I love that stuff. I enjoy the training process and understanding the progression of workouts.”

This knowledge has been particularly useful for him in the last few years, when he is often running alone in the later stages of a race without any competitors to push him along.

These days, he doesn’t need to consult a watch frequently when he runs, explaining “Just with the training and racing and living in the sport for four years, I’ve become able to gauge where the pace is at. I think you have to be able to find the passion to succeed from within. The only person who is able to hold you responsible for making progress toward your goals is yourself. You need to define your own limits, then challenge yourself and try to push beyond them.”

What other insights would Dahl like to pass on to younger runners?

“I’d say that the season is not decided in a day,” he submitted. “You don’t completely exhaust yourself trying to do too much in a single workout, and you don’t beat yourself up if a workout didn’t go well. Distance running is a habitual thing and you can’t let a bad day faze you. You just go back at it and remember that there’s a cumulative effect in the training you do during the season.”

Dahl won’t need to offer this advice to his own younger brother, Brenden, who is a freshman at GFS.

“He plays baseball, and he’s also very involved in theater,” the Tigers’ star harrier noted. “He comes out to support me at races, though, which is great.”

Dahl closed out his high school career last Saturday with an appearance in the elite “Seeded Boys” race at the 2016 FootlockerÆ Northeast Regional Championships. The top finisher from southeastern Pennsylvania, the GFS standout placed 12th overall with a time of 15:54.40 at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.

Now he’ll turn his attention to the indoor and outdoor track seasons, with a major goal being to bring his time in the two-mile run under nine minutes, possibly as low as 8:50. He’s also looking forward to resuming relay work. Although one member of last year’s All-American quartet has graduated (Hepp), Dahl feels that one of the rising GFS runners could fill that spot without there being a drop-off in performance.

When it came to the final decision about where to continue his running career after GFS, Dahl could hardly have made a bad choice after going on official recruiting visits to Duke, Harvard, Penn, and Yale.

“My parents knew they were all great schools and they didn’t try to influence me one way or another,” he related, “but when I did tell them my decision, my mom was over the moon that I’d be going to her alma mater.”

By the numbers, all the schools on his short list were excellent options, but Yale simply felt like the best fit for him. He sensed that it was a school and a program which, in future years, he’d be glad he’d been a part of.

As a team, the Bulldogs placed fifth at the 2016 Ivy League Championships, but their senior standout, Connecticut native James Randon, won the individual Ivy title and went on to finish fifth at the NCAA Northeast Regionals.

Dahl pointed out, “His times coming out of high school were pretty similar to what I’ve been running, so the fact that they were able to develop him into the top runner in the Ivy League is quite encouraging.”