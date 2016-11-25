Hillers spread love after election

by Cynthia A. Jarvis

On the Saturday after the election, Cynthia Jarvis, Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, posted pictures from “Neighborhood Love Notes” on her Facebook page, a site that encourages people to “spread love and support for all people who may live in fear of the current events.”

The idea was simple: write chalk messages of love and acceptance on sidewalks. “Seems like one of those random acts of kindness. Buy some sidewalk chalk!” she said. Margaret Poteet, a church member, responded, “Love this idea!!”

Then Brian Russo, the Director of Youth and Senior Adults at PCCH, added, “Should have children do this for Sunday School on our sidewalk.” Jarvis wrote that another church was planning to hand out chalk to the whole congregation. Austin Shelley, the Associate Minister for Christian Education, chimed in, “Just seeing this. I have some sidewalk chalk, but buying a bit more wouldn’t be a bad idea.”

On Sunday morning, Nov. 13, the children stood at the doors as church dismissed, giving each worshipper a piece of sidewalk chalk. Then young and old alike filled the sidewalk on Germantown Avenue with messages of support, love and encouragement. “We are only beginning to realize the sort of symbolic witness this church is able to make on Germantown Avenue,” Jarvis said.

PCCH in partnership with Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence, an interfaith advocacy ministry, was the first site to host the tee shirt memorial that remembers those in Philadelphia who had been killed by gun violence in February of 2014. This last summer, 49 rainbow flags reminded passersby of the victims of terrorism in Orlando. In December, Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence will use the front lawn of PCCH for a memorial to the children and teachers killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December of 2014.

