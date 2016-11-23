More trees grow in Chestnut Hill

This past Saturday, Nov. 19, Re-Tree Chestnut Hill and more than 70 community volunteers met on a gorgeous fall day to plant 39 street trees in front of local residences.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society continues to provide expertise and support for Re-Tree which is a part of Chestnut Hill’s larger Green Space Initiative.

Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting hosted the morning tree planting demonstration led by volunteers from Awbury Arboretum, while Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, Friends of the Wissahickon, and Weaver’s Way lent their support.

Local businesses such as Glendenning Contractors and Laurel Hill Gardens provided tools and transportation. The event was a wonderful collaboration of many community volunteers who recognize the importance of protecting and replenishing our green spaces.

Chestnut Hill is known for its beautiful tree-lined streets but many of these trees have been lost because of development, storms, disease, and old age. These new trees will enhance the beauty of our neighborhood, provide homes for native birds and wild life, decrease the effects of air and noise pollution and increase property values. They will enhance the beauty of our environment for years to come.

If you are a Chestnut Hill homeowner with space for a tree on your street, Retree Chestnut Hill will plant one for you. A representative will come to your home, assess the location, and identify on an appropriate tree. Retree CH will then deliver and plant it for you. This is the last week to apply for the spring 2017 planting so, if interested, please contact lesliecerf@gmail.com.